Alleged historical child abuse at Riverina jail under investigation

Allegations detainees at a Wagga correctional centre were sexually abused by a former staff member are being investigated by a law firm.
Slater and Gordon Lawyers has urged witnesses to alleged historical child sexual abuse at the Riverina Juvenile Justice Centre to come forward with any information that may assist survivors of the alleged abuse.
Slater and Gordon Associate in Abuse Law Selva Dankha said the firm currently held instructions from a client, who claimed they suffered severe ongoing sexual abuse at the hands of a late superintendent employed between the 1980s and 1990s.
"He was involved in accompanying young detainees to and from camp-style programs run at the facility, and is alleged to have committed acts of abuse within Riverina Juvenile Justice Centre and on the bus to and from these camp-style programs," she said.
"The abuse has had a devastating impact on our client's life, which is why we're seeking witnesses and any other victims to come forward to help us get them the justice, closure, and compensation."
The centre was established by the Department of Youth and Community Services in 1984, for the reception of young men on control orders or remanded in custody and accommodates a maximum of 45 people.
A spokesperson for Youth Justice NSW said all allegations of abuse were taken seriously and all misconduct claims were assessed by an independent team and referred to NSW police and other oversight bodies.
"In direct response to the recommendations of the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse, Youth Justice has made significant reforms to our system to better protect the safety and wellbeing of young people in our custodial centres," the spokesperson said.
"Youth Justice NSW acknowledges the courage of these individuals in coming forward to share their personal and painful experiences.
"The Department of Communities Justice continues to assist NSW Police with any enquiries related to abuse and encourages any former client who has experienced mistreatment or abuse while in detention or under community supervision to report it to NSW Police.
"Youth Justice has made significant reforms to our system to better protect the safety and wellbeing of young people in our custodial centres."
Reforms include increased and upgraded CCTV within centres, x-ray body machines at each centres and two large court locations.
All Youth Justice employees require a current working with children check clearance and national police check, and there are strict protocols that govern the direct supervision of, and contact with, young people.
Under NSW law, there is no longer a time limit for when child sex abuse compensation claims can be made.
In addition, legislation was passed in 2021 that allows unfair settlements previously reached with churches and other institutions to be set aside by the court.
Gag orders, which survivors were previously forced to sign preventing them from speaking publicly about what they endured, can now also be lifted.
Ms Dankha said to date there had been many survivors left to suffer from being withheld from seeking justice from institutions which threaten permanent stays due to the alleged abuser being deceased.
"A permanent stay essentially means that a survivor's claim, their entitlement to damages, and their road to justice are ceased permanently," she said.
"It ignores the fact that adult claimants were once vulnerable young children, who believed the threats of their abusers and who never dared to report the abuse.
"Permanent stays are largely a risk in matters which involve deceased perpetrators.
"These abuse claims are usually historical in nature.
"We believe that the courts and defendants have to accept that it takes decades for a victim of child abuse to come forth with their story, and with that we must not be surprised if perpetrators of abuse are now deceased, which is why we're also calling for witnesses in relation to the deceased prior superintendent of Riverina Juvenile Justice Centre.
"The recent High Court of Appeal decision ... was a major step forward for survivors of abuse facing the risk of permanent stays.
"We believe there could be potential witnesses living in NSW or interstate who are able to help us understand the extend of sexual abuse perpetrated by this ex-superintendent.
"If you suffered or witnessed abuse by this man or any others at Riverina Juvenile Justice, please do not hesitate to reach out to Slater and Gordon Lawyers."
Information will be treated confidentially.
Witnesses have been urged to call Slater and Gordon on 1800 565 892.
