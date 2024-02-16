The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Alleged historical child abuse at Riverina jail under investigation

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
February 16 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Riverina Juvenile Justice Centre in Wagga was established by the Department of Youth and Community Services in 1984. Picture by Les Smith
The Riverina Juvenile Justice Centre in Wagga was established by the Department of Youth and Community Services in 1984. Picture by Les Smith

Allegations detainees at a Wagga correctional centre were sexually abused by a former staff member are being investigated by a law firm.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.