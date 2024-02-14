The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Stolen cars caught up in separate Wagga pursuit, fire investigations

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
February 14 2024 - 3:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police initiated a pursuit in Mount Austin after checks revealed a Holden Commodore was stolen. File picture
Police initiated a pursuit in Mount Austin after checks revealed a Holden Commodore was stolen. File picture

Police are on the hunt for a driver who led officers on an early morning pursuit through Wagga and those responsible for setting a stolen car on fire in two separate instances.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.