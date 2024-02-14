Stolen cars caught up in separate Wagga pursuit, fire investigations

Police are on the hunt for a driver who led officers on an early morning pursuit through Wagga and those responsible for setting a stolen car on fire in two separate instances.
Officers from the Riverina Police District attempted to stop the driver of a silver Holden Commodore sighted on Northcott Parade, Mount Austin, at about 2am on Tuesday.
Checks revealed the vehicle was stolen and when the driver failed to stop a pursuit was initiated.
The pursuit was terminated a short time later when officers lost sight of the vehicle, which was later recovered.
Meanwhile, police were called to a separate incident at about 8.30am on Wednesday following reports a car had been burnt out beneath the bridge on Mundowy Lane at Collingullie.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said officers from the Riverina Police District have commenced inquiries into the incident.
Police believe the car was reported stolen earlier from Tolland.
As investigations continue, anyone with information is asked to call Wagga Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.