Standing with Giants: Hazel, Halle, Charlotte selected for game day duties

Three lucky local junior netball players have been called upon for special duties at the Giants Super Netball pre-season game.
Hazel Flinn, 5, Halle Jaques, 9, and Charlotte Niuila, 15, have been selected for game day duties.
After going viral for her court attire in 2022, Hazel is no stranger to match day duties, and has been asked again to lead players out to court, and present the game ball.
Still in contact with players since she virtually travelled the world in her pink click clacks, she is particularly excited to see Giants defender Matilda McDonnell again.
"I like watching netball," Hazel said.
"I'm excited, it feels really happy to do it."
Still endeared with her sparkly shoes, Hazel caught the eyes of several clubs, but is quite taken by the Giants.
"I like giving the ball to the players," she said.
After attending the Super Netball grand final last year, Halle is excited to walk out on court with the players.
Returning the ball to them after the half-time break, her love for the game is growing.
"I liked going to the netball, it was very loud," Halle said.
"They were speeding, it was like 'zoom' on the court, and they slided their feet on the court, it would hurt."
Still in the early years of her netball career, Halle enjoys playing in attack and though she still plays with a lowered ring, is starting to get good at aiming towards the tall ring.
"I like goal shooter," she said.
"You get to shoot sometimes, you just have to stay in your position and walk up to the line and stay in the circle.
"It's nice playing with my friends too, I like getting goals, and I like playing with my friends too."
Meanwhile Southern Sports Academy shooter Charlotte will conduct the coin toss.
A mainstay in the Wagga Netball Association representative program and a NSW Tonga Netball under 17s athlete, she is looking forward to participating in the event.
Selected while at academy training, she hopes the game is an opportunity for more local girls to see where netball could take them.
"It will be good for the younger kids in Wagga to get a chance to see what proper netball looks like and maybe influence them to play netball," she said.
"Being able to see players on the court would have influenced me to play more.
"This could give juniors confidence to maybe try out for a rep team or other clubs, encouraging them to have a go."
Wagga Netball Association vice president Kerry Thomas said she hopes this game will be the first of many to come.
She is pleased to see Giants removing access barriers by bringing elite netball to the regions.
"There's a lot of people out there that probably couldn't afford to go to Sydney and stay and go and see a game, so this is a fantastic opportunity for those people," Thomas said.
"There's some Community engagement happening, we've got some Net Set Go, some coaching clinics, it is exciting."
She also commended Wagga City Council for their involvement in bringing the Giants to town and ensuring the facilities are up to scratch.
Tickets to the game sold out in less than half an hour, and Thomas said it shows just how much enthusiasm there is in the region for the sport.
The Giants will play Melbourne Mavericks in a Super Netball pre-season game at Wagga's Equex Centre.
