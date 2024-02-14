ON THE PACE: New track record holder eyes off more success on the border

NEW Albury track record holder Glenledi Elvis has a wide alley to overcome to make it two straight wins on the border.
The five-year-old has drawn six in the $60,000 Murray Cup on Friday night.
Coming off an impressive performance on Friday, reinsman Blake Jones thought Glenledi Elvis was going to draw ideally when nominations were first released.
However after a number elected to head to Menangle on Saturday instead it changed things.
"I wasn't too worried when I first saw the noms and saw how strong it was as I was probably going to draw close to one and it would be a nice spot to be and just pick the right one to sit on but when a fair few pulled out and the lower graded ones went in it changed this around a fair bit," Jones said.
Coming off two unplaced efforts, Glenledi Elvis raced without cover throughout at Albury last week but still went on to set a new 1770-metre track record of 1:56.9.
He steps up to the 2555 metres on Friday.
It was the start of a busy period for Jones who also tasted success at Blayney on Sunday.
Admirable was able to take out the Waratah Series heat on the card.
"I thought Blayney was a nice track for him as he's got that good gate speed and if he drew good, like he ended up doing, and was able to get to the front he was always going to be hard to beat," Jones said.
"It all went to plan."
Jones also raced at Young on Tuesday before Bathurst on Wednesday, Albury on Friday before heading to Menangle on Saturday.
Jones and wife Ellen have MIA Breeders Plate winner Mr Bondi in the Simpson Sprint on Saturday while Jackson Painting is looking to make it three from three with I Didnt Know That in the same race.
****
STENO added to her rich vein of form in Western Australia.
The group one winner at three, made it four straight wins for owner-breeder Dianne Kelly.
The lastest was in a $50,000 mares feature at Gloucester Park.
She set a new career best mile rate in the process clocking 1:51.9.
****
MENANGLE proved to be a happy stomping for Riverina connections on Friday night.
Leeton owner Michael Boots book ended the meeting with success from Last Tango In Heaven and Fire Fox.
Former Junee trainer Chris Judd was also successful with Carlo Gambino, who was driven to victory by his cousin Cameron Hart.
****
A NUMBER of Riverina connections are in the running for the NSW Horse of the Year awards.
Young owner-breeder Jackie Gibson has group one winner Eye Keep Smiling nominated for three-year-old filly of the year while Libby Lou is up for the two-year-old filly division.
Peaceful is also among the nominations for the three-year-old filly award while last year's Aged Mare of the Year Fairy Tinkabell is nominated again.
New Zealand Cup winner Swayzee and Betterzippit have also been nominated for the Aged Horse of the Year.
The awards will take place on March 3.
****
ALBURY are preparing for a massive night for their Carnival Of Cups meeting.
An eight-race program has been assembled to go alongside an array of performers.
You Am I, The Whitlams, Sarah McLeod and Robbie Mortimer will all perform throughout the night.
Free is entry but tickets need to be pre-purchased.
The first race is at 5.42pm.
Temora are scheduled to make their return to racing on Tuesday pending a stewards inspection.
