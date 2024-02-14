INSIDE RACING: Scott to weigh up Championships start with Villasaurus

ALBURY trainer Donna Scott will weigh up the decision whether to extend her team to three in Sunday's $150,000 SDRA Country Championships Qualifier (1400m).
Scott will be represented by Clever Art and Snap Book but is now likely to get the opportunity to start lightly-raced three-year-old Villasaurus.
The lightly-raced three-year-old is 20th in the order of entry but could well gain a start if things go their way.
Wagga trainer Darrell Burnet will accept with Supido Beauty but the promising mare is an unlikely starter. Gary Colvin is also leaning towards the Benchmark 66 Handicap (1175m) rather than the Country Championships with Kappy's Angel.
Ron Stubbs is going to stick with a two-pronged attack in Bianco Vilano and Baledon and does not plan on accepting with Bridie's Luck (17th) and Magmetric (19th).
It should pave the way for the Scott Spackman-trained Underpants to gain a start, and is likely to give the option for Scott and the connections of Villasaurus.
Scott is not keen on taking Villasaurus to the Championships heat at just his fifth race start but explained that it was a 50-50 call.
"I probably wouldn't like to run him," Scott said.
"I've got him in another race (Benchmark 58 1400m) which I think is probably more suited.
"I would probably rather head down the path of the Guineas races over the carnival here or even at Canberra as a three-year-old than go to the Championships at this stage.
"He's 50-50, it will depend on the owners and whether I can convince them or not."
If Villasaurus opts out, it will give Kym Davison the chance to have a second runner with Overrun able to join the exciting Canny Hell in the race.
...
FORMER leading Southern District jockey Blaike McDougall will make a rare return to the region for the Country Championships.
McDougall will reunite with Donna Scott and partner Snap Book in the $150,000 feature.
Scott has also snared the services of Winona Costin to ride Clever Art.
"I'm happy with them," Scott said.
"The filly is a bit harder to get a rider because she carries 54 but happy to have Winny come. She's ridden for me a bit and you don't lose anything with her.
"Blaike probably would have rode Clever Art but, the 54, he's got to do it a bit hard. I think he's just happy to come back and ride at Albury.
"He's ridden Snap Book before and didn't mind him. If Clever Art had a bit more weight he might have jumped on her but he didn't want to bust himself with the 54."
...
A TUMUT Cup victory was the start of what could be a big eight days for Albury apprentice jockey Teighan Worsnop.
The Holbrook-based apprentice combined with her grandfather Garry to win the feature at Tumut aboard Tough James on Saturday.
The pair are expected to team up together again in Sunday's $150,000 SDRA Country Championships Qualifier (1400m) with Just Like Liam.
It will be the biggest ride of Teighan's short career.
The 23-year-old took her career tally to 39 winners with her winning double at Tumut last Saturday.
...
WAGGA trainer Tim Donnelly has picked out a unique option at Moonee Valley for Lipstick Swing on Friday night.
Donnelly nominated Lipstick Swing for a few races across Sydney and Melbourne this week but settled for an 888 metre dash at Moonee Valley.
The only downside for the Tony Barton-owned speedster is the fact she's drawn the outside barrier. Danny Beasley will head to Melbourne for the ride.
Donnelly hopes a strong performance might open a few more options for Lipstick Swing.
"I thought we'll go this way because we'll get an idea if she handles that way because they do have those 955 metre races as well," Donnelly said.
"We gallop once a week Vic way and she's never had an issue with it, she's a pretty bombproof sort of horse so she should be fine."
...
THE Murrumbidgee Turf Club (MTC) board is now complete.
Racing NSW have finalised their four appointments to complete the 12-person board.
Michael Douglas returns for his second term on the board, while the MTC has welcomed three new directors.
Marrar's Mike O'Donnell, real estate director Grant Harris and Wagga's Rory McKenzie have all joined the board.
It gives the MTC a full complement of directors for the first time in a couple of years.
...
A COUPLE of Southern District stables welcomed new additions from the Inglis Classic Yearling Sale this week.
Wagga trainer Gary Colvin purchased two colts. He grabbed a Farnan colt, out of US mare Nicky's Brown Miss, for $20,000. He also snapped up a Pierata colt out of Starovski for $25,000.
Albury trainer Kym Davison picked up an The Autumn Sun colt, out of Isdaal, for $40,000.
...
SOUTHERN District stewards gave the tick of approval to a number of tracks this week heading into a busy part of season on the non-TAB circuit.
Brad Clark inspected the Hillston, Tullibigeal and Ardlethan tracks this week and all were given the tick of approval.
Chief steward Liam Martin inspected Carrathool recently and it was also on track for their annual meeting on March 2.
Martin also inspected the Albury track on Tuesday ahead of the big day on Sunday. The track received four millimetres of rain on Tuesday night.
...
RACING Mates will host a barbeque get together for industry participants at Albury on Sunday.
The barbeque will be held from 11.30am in the raceday stalls at Albury.
The Albury Racing Club has plenty of hospitality packages on offer for those attending the big day on Sunday.
Among the packages are the Food and Wine Garden, the Sunday Session and Champion's Deck. Tickets are available through the club.
...
GALLOPS
Sunday: Albury (TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Albury (TAB)
Tuesday: Temora (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Wednesday: Temora (TAB)
