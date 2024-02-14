Shumack finishes with staggering figures in RSL's big win over Wagga City

Wagga RSL spin bowler Tom Shumack has finished with staggering figures of 5-1 as the Bulldogs grabbed a monster 88-run win over Wagga City Lions in the under 16's competition.
The 14-year-old was first brought into the attack with the Cats sitting at 3-65 and it didn't take long for him to have an impact as he claimed a wicket with his first ball.
At the end of his 2.1 overs, Shumack had five wickets as the Cats lost 7-13 to end up dismissed for 78.
Shumack said he was pretty excited with his stellar spell with the only run going against him being a wide.
"It was excitement and joy when I got it," Shumack said.
"I was very happy and it was a very good victory as well."
It was career-best figures for the leg spinner, who admitted that the closest he's been to the feat was grabbing two or three wickets a couple of times.
Shumack is having a stellar season for the Bulldogs and he currently leads the under 16's competition for wickets taken with 16 at a very impressive average of 7.63.
Incredibly, the young gun revealed that he's also been taking the gloves at times this season and therefore has only bowled limited overs.
"I've been very happy with my season," he said.
"I've been the keeper for most of the time, so I haven't really got an opportunity to bowl."
Earlier in the game, Shumack was one of four RSL batters to retire as they posted a strong total of 3-166.
It was the 14-year-old's best innings of the season and he said that it was good to have a bit of success with the bat.
"That was a pretty good 30 as well," he said.
"I haven't really been making runs, so I was happy with my innings."
Under 16
Wagga RSL 3-166 (B Gain 31no, L Granger 31no, L Bomm 30no, T Shumack 30no) d Wagga City Lions 78 (V Jenkins 39no; T Shumack 5-1)
St Michaels 4-115 (J Wood 33no, J Spencer 30no; H Glanvill 3-12) d South Wagga 111 (J Burgess 2-9, J Wood 2-14)
Lake Albert Gold 4-153 (W Thompson 2-25) d Lake Albert Maroon 5-147 (M Warren 30no)
Under 14
Wagga City 4-184 (T Cunneen 34no, A Feary 32no, A Lenton 31no, H Ockerby 30no) d St Michaels Red 7-150 (S Lane 30no; A Lenton 2-8, R Spencer 2-20)
Kooringal 6-172 (A Harper 30no, W Heazlewood 30no, D Stubbs 30no, D Sujeesh 30no; O Treanor 2-11, H Benecke 2-26) d St Michaels Blue 4-157 (C Furnell 33no, F Parker 32no, H Benecke 31no; W Heazlewood 2-24)
Under 13
Lake Albert Gold 6-91 (C Graham 2-6) d Kooringal Gold 7-75 (A Pasricha 2-16)
Kooringal Blue 6-117 (H Curtis 50no; D Crittenden 2-8) d Lake Albert Maroon 8-115 (D Crittenden 41; T Betland 2-1, R Buik 2-12)
Wagga RSL 5-111 (R Hathurusinghe 30no; B Cigwidden 3-28) d St Michaels 4-110 (L Robinson 31no)
Under 12
Wagga City Leopards 2-135 (J McKelvie 33no) d St Michaels White 4-133
St Michaels Red 6-119 (J Looney 3-2, L Elwin 2-6) d St Michaels Blue 8-70 (H McGregor 4-4)
Kooringal 7-149 (H Pideski 38no, J Morris 31) d St Michaels Black 7-147 (C Ward 41no, R Goldsworthy 37; L Hockley 4-23)
South Wagga 4-157 d Wagga City Tigers 7-111 (B Robinson 2-5, M Sydenham 2-5)
