Captains hope to retire from juniors with a bang this State Cup weekend

Hundreds of junior touch football players are set to ascend on Jubilee Park this weekend, but for some it will be their last chance to play in the region's biggest tournament.
Its fourth year in town, the Junior State Cup sets Wagga's best players against teams from across southern NSW.
Under 18s captains Shayla Watson, Baylee Wright, and Lillie Dohl, will age out of the tournament this year.
They're hoping to go out with a bang.
After months of training the girls are confident in their squad, and would like to at least make the semi-finals.
"It's going to be weird [not playing next year], it feels good to have a last run," Wright said.
"We have something to prove, we want to do well for the team, also for myself, but mostly for the team."
With so many games playing at one time, the atmosphere at the event is electric.
Coming second at multiple pre-cup carnivals, the trio believes they have what it takes to get on field come Sunday.
"It's been pretty good most years but this year I reckon we'll go alright," Dohl said.
"We did well at our pre-carnivals in Canberra and Orange, we run well together, we've been playing together for a while so we should be good."
It won't be a walk in the park though and they're expecting metro sides to be a challenge to overcome.
A common thread in state level competitions, the girls said it is hard to come up against Sydney sides that can train and play more frequently.
They're hopeful that not needing to travel may help give them a leg up at the competition.
"All the Sydney teams, those girls can get together and train three times a week, all those high sitting teams will be tough," Watson said.
Whether they win the whole thing or not, they all agree they will leave everything on the field.
While the girls prepare to say goodbye to their junior careers, under 12s co-captain Ryan Goesh is just getting his started.
Not his first rodeo, he said knowing what to expect has helped him prepare for the tournament.
"We're going to play three days, probably three games each day, it's a big tournament where lots of people from South NSW come to play and compete," Goesh said.
"I've got the experience now and it's easier now when you have done it a couple of times and you know the coaches well and your teammates well."
Hoping to make it to the last game of the weekend, Goesh said the relationships he has with his teammates will benefit them moving forward.
Friends on and off the field, their communication is one of their biggest strengths.
"We get along very well, we have a lot of good experience and we can set up moves and do all our plays," he said.
"We've been training since last year, it makes us learn more skills and makes us fitter."
The Junior State Cup runs from Friday to Sunday at Wagga's Jubilee Park.
8:00am
Girls under 10 v Leeton, field 20
Girls under 12 v Canterbury, field 14
Girls under 14 v Hills Hornets, field 7
8:30am
Boys under 12 v Canterbury, field 10
9:00am
Boys under 16 v Orange, field 3
Girls under 16 v Penrith, field 6
12:00pm
Boys under 14 v Griffith, field 16
12:30pm
Boys under 10 v Hills Hornets, 12:30 field 21
Girls under 18 v Taren Point, field 2
2:30pm
Boys under 18 v Lower Blue Mountains, field 2
