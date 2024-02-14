Valentine's Day still special for Bob and Lynette after 55 years

Married in 1969, Bourkelands couple Bob and Lynette Kitchener have been inseparable since the day they met.
The couple says that Valentine's Day is important to them as a reminder to show love to each other.
"In recent years we haven't worried about cards and flowers, but it's still important," Mr Kitchener said.
"We don't get into the commercial side of it but it's a nice reminder to celebrate.
"We just do everything together, we make decisions together."
Bob and Lynette's love story began in a lunchroom while they were both working for shipping company P&O in Sydney during the 1960s, back when a first class cruise ticket cost them only $3.70 per day.
"She was on one side, and I was on the other, and she kept looking at me and winking at me," Mr Kitchener said.
It's now 55 years on and Mrs Kitchener is still giggling from across the room.
"Don't believe everything you hear," she said.
In the early days of their relationship, Bob would travel 30 kilometres from his western Sydney home to the Northern Beaches to visit Lynette, a journey which they both remember fondly.
"At our wedding, I told everyone to sell their shares in petroleum because I wouldn't be buying as much petrol," the grandfather of six said.
After getting married, Mr Kitchener started work as an accountant as married couples were not allowed to work as colleagues at P&O.
Mrs Kitchener briefly worked as a nurse at Balmain Hospital before falling pregnant and raising children Glenn and Kerryn.
In 1974 the family moved to Wagga when Mr Kitchener became an auditor with the Department of Education.
"We came down here for five years, and 47 years later we are still here," Mr Kitchener said.
Their life in Wagga has been filled with community work and volunteering, with Mr Kitchener receiving several awards of recognition including nomination for Volunteer of the Year.
"We love it. We've got friends, there's everything," Mrs Kitchener said.
The Kitcheners are regular churchgoers and attribute their faith as the foundation of their lasting marriage.
"We're both very committed to our church, that's the basis of our relationship and has been right from the word go," Mr Kitchener said.
"We've always been strong in our faith and that's always been our first consideration."
The Kitcheners keep a busy social life, with lunches, shows and mindfulness colouring filling their calendar.
"We like going down to the theatre if there's something good at the Civic Theatre," Mrs Kitchener said.
"Mark Vincent is coming back, he's just the best."
As ageing begins to set in, the couple agree that they have been blessed with the "joy of grandchildren and great-grandchildren".
"As we get older, things change, I just can't do the things I used to do, but I'd like to do. That's why I love the babies so much," Mrs Kitchener said.
Thankful for regular contact with family, Mr Kitchener does not take their visits for granted.
"The love that they've given us by ringing us and coming and seeing us...the family bond is so important," he said.
The couple will celebrate their emerald anniversary in May this year and are still very much in love.
"I think we'd be lost without one another," Mr Kitchener said.
