Hayde claims first leg of Tour de Riverina at Yerong Creek

Albury Wodonga Cycling Club's Caleb Hayde claimed the first leg of the Tour de Riverina held at Yerong Creek on Sunday.
Hayde edged out David O'Brien (Echuca-Moama CC) to take victory while Tolland's Phillip Win rounded out the podium.
There was a strong field for the opening event of the five-race series with 41 riders competing in the first leg.
Defending champion Titus Madeley claimed the fastest time but was only able to salvage an 11th place finish after scratch was unable to catch the lead bunch by the end of the 68km race.
Wagga Cycling Club's Bronte Stewart recorded a strong finish of sixth overall to be the first woman across the line while Griffith's Mia Stockwell claimed the sprint.
The next race of the series is the Raymond Jarratt Classic that is being held on February 25 in Cobram.
Results
1 Caleb Hayde - Albury Wodonga CC
2 David O'Brien - Echuca-Moama CC
3 Phillip Win - Tolland CC
4 Rohan Christmas - Cootamundra CC
5 Jacob Houghton - Wagga CC
6 Bronte Stewart - Wagga CC
7 Damian Christian - Albury Wodonga CC
8 Brandt Riley - Tolland CC
9 Peter Stockwell - Griffith CC
10 Daniel Burrows - Cobram Barooga CC
Fastest time - Titus Madeley (Wagga CC)
First woman - Bronte Stewart (Wagga CC)
Sprint - Mia Stockwell (Griffith CC)
