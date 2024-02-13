Keep an eye out for wanted people, Riverina police urge community

Riverina Police District has again put the call out for the public to help them find a string of people wanted on warrants.
The mug shots of two men and two women have been released by the Wagga-headquartered police district as investigators seek to determine their whereabouts.
Jasmine Taylor, who police say is aged between 27 and 29, is wanted over alleged fraud offences and is known to spend time in the Tolland and Wagga areas.
Taylor is describes as being of Aboriginal appearance, around 165cm tall, with a large build, brown hair and dark-coloured eyes.
Bradley Dehommel, 30, is wanted on an arrest warrant for offences and also has not been located, despite police inquiries.
According to police, Dehommel has blue eyes, brown hair and a medium build, is about 180 to 185cm tall, and is of Caucasian appearance.
He is known to frequent the Tolland and Wagga area, police said.
A 29-year-old man sought over alleged stealing and other offences is known to spend time in those two suburbs as well as the ACT.
Zachary Fuller-Taylor is describes as being Caucasian in appearance, around 180 to 185cm tall, with a medium build, short brown hair and brown eyes.
Meanwhile, 34-year-old Talia Van-Rysewyk is wanted over alleged revocation of parole offences, police said.
She is known to frequent the Junee and Wagga areas, and is described as being Caucasian in appearance, around 165cm tall, with a large build, brown hair and dark coloured eyes.
Anyone who knows their whereabouts or has information can contact Wagga police station on 6922 2599 or Crime Stoppers by either phoning 1800 333 000 or visiting nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
