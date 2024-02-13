Man taken to hospital after truck crash west of Wagga

A man has been taken to hospital after a single-vehicle truck crash west of Wagga on Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency services were called toLockhart Road at Brookdale, located between Collingullie and Lockhart, at about 3.40pm.
Fire and Rescue NSW zone commander Stewart Alexander said a fire truck from Lockhart was deployed to the scene and upon arrival met with RFS crews, police and ambulance.
"A report came in at about 3.40pm of a truck on its side," he said.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics tended to a man in his 50s at the scene who is believed to have suffered from a medical episode.
The man was taken to Wagga Base Hospital for further treatment.
Crews remain on scene working to clear the truck from the road.
