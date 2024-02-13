'We are just fortunate enough to get a game in': Riverina prepares for Country Bash T20 final

Riverina vice-captain Sam Gainsford says they are grateful for the opportunity to play in the Country Bash final on Sunday despite being denied a chance to play at a premier venue.
The clash against Greater Illawarra was originally scheduled to be played on January 17 at Giants Stadium as a curtain raiser to the BBL game between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades.
However, persistent rain in Sydney in the days leading up to the clash led to the final being postponed.
Artie Smith Oval in Bomaderry is the new venue for the Twenty20 decider and while disappointed not to have the opportunity to play at a premier facility, Gainsford said the Riverina side was just relieved they had the chance to play the final.
"You always like those opportunities playing on those quality grounds," Gainsford said.
"I think you'd be mad if you said no to being able to play at a ground like that, but it wasn't meant to be so we are just fortunate enough to get a game in.
"There were talks there of it being a joint winner which obviously no one wants to be a part of so it's just good to have a game to see who the best Twenty20 region is in Country Cricket NSW."
The details for the rescheduled clash were only confirmed in recent days and Gainsford said the side was looking forward to finally playing after weeks of uncertainty.
"We've probably had four or five changes to the date," he said.
"It's been up in the air so it's good to finally get a set date and ground and it'll be nice to play at that new facility down there.
"We are all pumped in the group chat and it'll be fun."
Greater Illawarra will have the home ground advantage for the final and Gainsford said Riverina were hoping to go up there and knock their opponents off on their local deck.
"They are a quality side and they've got a few blokes who represent NSW Country so they are going to take some beating," he said.
"We definitely have the capability to do that with our squad so it should be interesting."
Gainsford is joined by Kooringal teammate Hamish Starr in the squad for the final while St Michaels' all-rounder Beck Frostick completes the Wagga Cricket contingent.
Riverina team: Ben Mitchell (C), Ethan Bartlett, Nic Whitelaw, Sam Gainsford (VC), Liam Scammell, Oliver Hald, Hamish Starr, Beck Frostick, Chris Galvin, Miles Hemann-Petersen, Ryan Brown, Luke Docherty
