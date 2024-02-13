Riverina League locks in team of the year for pre-season exhibition match

Riverina League's team of the year has committed to playing in next month's exhibition game against Farrer League.
The 10-player squad features players from five clubs, with Griffith's Georgia Fuller taking on the captaincy.
She said it was an easy decision to join the side for the exhibition game.
"I'm really excited, there's a few Swannies girls in there but having the opportunity to play with the players we play against will be quite exciting," Fuller said.
"There's so much talent in the team and really there is so much talent in both teams, it will be an exciting match.
"There hasn't been a rep game in quite some time, and I feel like it's an exciting thing and we should all support it and get around it, plus I didn't want to give up the opportunity to be a part of a team."
Bringing the best players from across the league together, Fuller said she knows the side will have their work cut out for them against Farrer League's best players.
The midcourter is excited to have a run alongside Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes' Phoebe Wallace, and defender Ash Reynoldson.
Vice captain Olivia Jolliffe is looking forward to the match and is keen to work alongside Joh Munro after playing against her in the Victorian Premier League.
She hopes a few changes to the Farrer League side might play in her team's favour.
Player unavailability for the game impacted Farrer League's squad selection, with four players joining the team of the year squad for the game.
"We'll take any advantage we can get," Jolliffe said.
"No, I'm sure whoever is afforded that opportunity in that Farrer team is going to take it and run with it, and give themselves every opportunity to make an impression and have an impact."
The biggest crowd Jolliffe will have ever played in front of, she said the significance of the opportunity isn't lost on her.
With two young daughters, one already playing netball, she wants to show her children that opportunities can present into adulthood no matter what they pursue.
She also hopes younger players in the teams will take the opportunity to show their skills to anyone who may be watching.
"You never know, there could be a couple of selectors for those younger girls watching from the sidelines and they might be impressed with the talent that's out there," she said.
"There could be a few taps on the shoulders to say we like the cut of your jib."
Both players anticipate an adjustment period on court early in the first quarter while players adjust to each other's game.
The Riverina League v Farrer League game will be played on March 1, before the Giants play the Mavericks in a Super Netball preseason game.
It is the first time since 2018 the leagues will play head-to-head.
Riverina League team
Joh Munro (coach), Georgia Fuller (captain), Jenna Richards (Griffith), Olivia Jolliffe (vice captain), Hannah Finemore (Collingullie-Wagga), Jess Allen (Wagga Tigers), Sarah Hillier (Coolamon), Ava Moller, Ash Reynoldson, Phoebe Wallace (MCUE).
Farrer League team
Claudia Barton (coach), Lauren Barton (EWK), Ashleigh O'Leary (captain, Barellan), Lauren Pound (vice captain, Coleambally), Halle Derrick, Ella Finemore (Temora), Caren Hugo (TRYC), Keisha McLean, Sharnie McLean (Northern Jets).
