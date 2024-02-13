Your say: Hope ban on cheese and ham isn't the tip of absurd iceberg

I feel sorry for those children who attend school in Western Australia. There is now a ban on the humble cheese and ham sandwich, which is absolutely absurd.
I think the teachers and canteen staff should pull their heads in and just do what they should do, and that's teach students, nothing more.
They're not dietitians, doctors or nurses and it's up to the parents to decide what goes in the kids' lunchbox, not the teachers.
Let's hope there's a rethink on this stupid petty rule. There needs to be some common sense.
What's next on the agenda? Vegemite?
The Bureau of Meteorology has not been kicking many goals lately.
Their own admission of 50 per cent accuracy appears to be in dispute. However, their headline grabbing announcements on weather phenomena tend to over sensationalise the situation.
For instance, every fire now is 'life threatening'. 'Every flood is 'life threatening. Probably volcanoes, cyclones and earthquakes also come in the same category.
But not every flood is 'life threatening'. Let me illustrate my point.
In early 1934 there was very heavy rain in the Lockhart district and the Brookong Creek flooded.
A farmer from west of Lockhart was stranded in town and a kind local family took him in until the flood subsided. It was here that he met the very young girl that was some years later to become his wife.
In due course they were to have family. So much for 'life threatening' floods, this was indeed a 'life creating flood'.
I attended primary school with that family, the last of whom died here in Wagga approximately 15 years ago.
Surely that chap owed his very existence to the flooding of the Brookong Creek.
What a cleverly concise letter from Maureen Donlon (DA Letters, February 11) about our illustrious deposed leader - Scott Morrison.
Those of your readers with good memories will recall the meeting and greeting of other leaders of our allies on a Cornwall beach some years back.
They resembled The Three Stooges on a farcical visit to the seaside. There was boofhead Boris, muddle-headed Morrison and the tinpot tyrant Trump.
But Donald Duck is not dead yet. He is running again in the presidential stakes.
Heaven help the disUnited States of America if he gets back into the White House. Already there is talk coming out of the States of a cutting back of military aid to Ukraine.
And Trump has said before that he is not enamoured of NATO. Maybe he is softening up the American people for a withdrawal of its forces back to the mainland. And leaving Europe to its own fate with limited personnel and weapons.
Russia is by no means finished as a military power. Slowly the menacing behemoth of their army is holding its own against the best armaments that Ukraine's allies can supply.
In my humble opinion, the future of the free world is at stake here. If NATO is deployed on the battlefield it could well bring the ever watchful China into the fray. And that is not discounting North Korea and Iran.
But let's hope that none of that eventuates and the world can roll on looking for peace in Gaza.
Now there's a disaster that is well beyond the gambit of this piece.
It was cringeworthy viewing as I watched the first episode of Nemesis on the ABC.
But it revived those memories of broken promises that the Abbott government made after delivering their first budget - no new taxes, no cuts to spending, etc. That broken promises and lies are the crux of all Sussan Ley's current vitriol, one can only laugh at her double standards and hypocrisy!
The Abbott broken promises severely impacted on the earnings of the average Australian family and worker.
Looking to score political points (Ley at play) at the expense of those who need assistance. Shame Sussan.
