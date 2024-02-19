Experts in tailored on-the-job training for your business Advertising Feature

Squad RTO stands out as a beacon of innovation and excellence, reshaping the model of employee training in the community. Picture Shutterstock.

Say goodbye to lengthy classroom sessions and hello to productivity. Squad RTO understand the value of time within your business, and know that happy, skilled employees are the backbone of any thriving enterprise.

In the dynamic landscape of regional NSW businesses, Squad RTO (Registered Training Organisation, RTO ID 3558) stands out as a beacon of innovation and excellence, reshaping the model of employee training in the community.



Understanding the limitations of traditional classroom settings, Squad RTO offers tailored on-the-job training, bringing to the workplace seasoned trainers with real industry experience to impart practical skills and qualifications, relevant to each business's unique demands, which is of particular importance during this time, when skilled workforces are in dire need.

What sets Squad RTO apart is their collaborative approach with employers and employees. Recognising that effective training extends beyond the confines of a classroom, they work hand-in-hand with the employer, to identify the business's unique training needs, as well as ensuring employees have everything they require to ensure success. With the outcome being a flexible training plan seamlessly integrated into the demanding schedules of the specific industries.

Accessibility to training is one of Squad RTO's strongest values. Diverse training options, along with support services such as mentoring, counselling and the use of an EAP, highlights their commitment to inclusivity. High satisfaction rates and positive outcomes for equity groups stand testament to their success in meeting the diverse needs of their students.

Squad RTO's commitment extends beyond individual success to industry-wide impact. Their effective industry partnerships, and keen responsiveness to evolving market needs make them a proactive force in meeting industry requirements.