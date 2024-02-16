Glimpse what makes this college special Advertising Feature

With an array of facilities designed to nurture holistic growth from Preschool to Year 12, the Christian College stands as an example of educational excellence. Pictures by Matt Beaver.

Get the chance to imagine all the opportunities at Wagga Wagga Christian College, by attending their open night on March 5.



At the heart of Wagga Wagga Christian College lies a commitment to partnering with families to provide students with a Christ-centred education and a strong academic foundation.



Exploring their state-of-the-art facilities goes beyond just navigating physical spaces. It's about unleashing creativity and nurturing innovation.



Whether it's the advanced Astro Dome or the lively art room, each area provides endless possibilities.

The college's annual open night creates the opportunity to meet the dedicated teachers, heads of school, and the college principal.



Their dedication to nurturing each individual's unique talents and fostering a culture of curiosity and critical thinking highlights the college's commitment to helping student to flourish in God's world.

For families considering Wagga Wagga Christian College, the open night includes valuable Kindergarten and Year 7 info sessions for the 2025 school year.



These sessions provide a general overview of the College's educational approach, curriculum, and extracurricular activities, enabling informed decisions for a child's educational journey from the start of Kindergarten to the pivotal transition to Year 7.



Families will gain beneficial insights into how the college fosters young minds, laying a strong foundation for academic and personal success.

Wagga Wagga Christian College is not just a school; it's a vibrant, Christ-centred community with countless possibilities.



From exploring their facilities, meeting their passionate staff and experiencing the warmth of their community, come and see how the college offers an enriching educational experience that goes far beyond than the classroom, as they educate for life.

Come along to the open night on the of March 5, which will go from 4:30pm to 7:30pm.

