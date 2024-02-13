Galentines, groups, Stupid Cupid: all kinds of love for Wagga Valentine's Day

Wagga businesses are feeling the love from Valentine's Day as celebrations go beyond couples.
Florist Emma White wasn't expecting much sleep on Tuesday night as she works non-stop to meet demand on the busiest day of her year.
"I will probably be working through the night, from now until tomorrow afternoon, I won't sleep," the Emmylou Wildflowers owner said.
"I always think it feels like Christmas, I feel really excited making presents for people all night."
Despite cost of living pressures, Ms White was surprised that customers were still spending big on pricier orders.
"I was shocked, because I went into Valentine's Day thinking this year out of all years, people are really feeling the cost of living, but I think on a special day people always spend money," she florist said.
"People are still buying large bunches. I've had two price points ... $80 and $120, and most people are buying the $120 bunch."
Ms White has also noticed a trend in customers ordering flowers for their friend groups and says that Valentine's Day is about sharing love with all loved ones.
"It's a galentines. A lot of friends are buying for friends, because it doesn't have to be just romantic...a lot of large bunches, roses and a nice mix of other local flowers," Ms White said.
Owner of fine dining restaurant Pastorale Richard Moffatt says this year is their biggest Valentine's Day despite no advertising.
"We've managed to fill the restaurant twice over," he said.
"We're doing a 6 o'clock and 8 o'clock sitting. To get to 100, that's phenomenal in our venue."
Mr Moffatt has also noticed a trend in larger bookings for girls' night celebrations, and customers are willing to spend more per head - which boosts the local economy.
"They're looking to buy that extra bottle of wine or a nice little cocktail, they always like to spend up well," Mr Moffatt said.
"It's really good for the local economy, they're buying a lovely bunch of flowers too and coming out for dinner."
Wagga's Civic Theatre is hosting Cupid Is Stupid, a free event celebrating the shift towards Valentine's Day as a day honouring friendship.
"The idea came from a staff meeting. We were like, 'what if we created an event that wasn't just focused on couples, you could come by yourself, you could go with the girls, or you could bring your date'," event host Monique Burkinshaw from the Civic Theatre said.
"We should celebrate love everyday, it's a fun way to celebrate what connections are for people ... the whole event is going to be an insta moment."
Entry is from 5.30pm, with Valentine's Day-themed drinks and live music by Wagga musician Connor Hodges on hand.
