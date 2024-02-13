Pearson expects Group Nine's new competition to boost women's pathways

Rachael Pearson expects more Riverina women to work their way through to NRLW as pathways continue to expand.
After playing leaguetag with hometown club Hay, Pearson made the move to Wollongong in 2019 looking to play rugby league.
Just three years later she was halfback for NSW at State of Origin level and has even worn the green and gold of Australia as part of the Prime Minister's XIII side in Papua New Guinea.
The 30-year-old had a later start in the sport, after joining Hay's leaguetag side as a teenager in the early days of the competition, but feels Group Nine adding a women's tackle competition this year, as well as the junior league expanding to have both under 13s and 15s, is another important step.
"There is so much talent out here from those age groups that they've got that pathway now that they can be playing in the NRLW full-time in the next few years just like the men's," Pearson said.
"We're still doing the groundwork at the moment with the juggling of jobs but it's exciting.
"When I left in 2019 the Riverina Bulls women's tackle came in and that was only a summer comp to play Country Championships so for it to now to have every club getting a women's tackle team is exciting and there's going to be lots of girls knocking on the door of NRLW contracts out here."
Five Group Nine clubs have committed to the first season of women's tackle.
Pearson expects the nines format will be a good way to introduce the game.
"Nines is very enjoyable to play and they will get the contact side of things of tackle and they've already got the skills with leaguetag," she said.
"They've just to cross over the physicality side of tackling and shorter games in nines is a great way to start."
She doesn't believe it will be a big issue for those starting out.
"I wasn't really scared of the contact side of things, I just had to learn the correct technique, how to do it and condition my body to be able to take those hits," Pearson said.
Pearson spent her first two seasons in the NRLW juggling her mining job with her commitments to St George Illawarra.
However after signing a three-year-deal with Parramatta, which included a full-time job with the Eels, the halfback has been able to reach a better balance.
As the NRLW continues to expand she hopes opportunities for more women to become full-time athletes will as well.
"The commitment is definitely increasing, which is good, but obviously it puts a toll on girls who are still part-time or full-time at another job and trying to balance that with football and training commitments," Pearson said.
"It's definitely getting there with the increase in salaries and job opportunities within clubs.
"It's going the right way."
Pearson is in Wagga as part of the NRL's Roads to Regions program.
NRL development officer Zac Masters believes it's a great way to help promote the sport.
"I think having an NRLW star like Rachael, who is from the area, and has played for NSW is very exciting for the kids and something they don't usually get to see that often," Masters said.
