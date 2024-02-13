Reformed bank robber proof luck is a matter of mindset

A highly sought-after First Nations lifestyle and mindset coach made a special visit to Wagga on Tuesday to breathe life back into burnt-out Charles Sturt University (CSU) staff members.
The Wagga campus invited Jeff Morgan to host a session for staff, addressing burnout and changing mindsets to pursue high-performance habits that support their life, ambitions and overall well-being.
The session also aligns with the university's goal to incorporate more First Nations perspectives on various topics.
Mr Morgan was an obvious choice, growing up on one of Australia's most notorious streets before his 20-year stint in jail only to return to a life of crime robbing banks.
It would have been easy for Mr Morgan to continue succumbing to the environment in which he was raised, growing up in a home on Eveleigh Street, Redfern, also known as 'The Block'.
While he continued down a dark path for some time, Mr Morgan credits a change of mindset for his newfound success in all areas of his life.
CSU First Nations Student Connect director Dennis Taylor said giving staff a chance to hear from Mr Morgan was a grand opportunity.
"For me, it's really important we bring people in like Jeff to facilitate those sessions in a way that's appropriate and in a way that allows our colleagues to understand there is value in the way we do things as First Nations people that's not always considered in a professional sense," he said.
"A lot of our structures being a traditional university is that a lot of leadership style and how we are structured in terms of how we manage things is really leaning towards the western ideologies on how education is structured and how we view things in leadership.
"Having people like Jeff facilitate sessions gives people the opportunity to see there are other ways to look at how we operate.
"With Jeff, his story and his background and where he came from, in the educational sector people with Jeff's background are seen to not be successful so having that experience Jeff brings to the table is valuable for people who haven't really experienced that side in their upbringing.
"Really seeing people, especially First Nations people, do have this commonality within our lived-in experience of facing disadvantage, of being in the justice system and growing up in unsafe environments can still be successful."
Mr Morgan believes anything is possible with the right mindset and he is proof of that theory.
"I grew up in Eveleigh Street, Redfern, also known as 'The Block', which is one of the most notorious streets in Australia's history," he said.
"Being a byproduct of that environment I think I accepted that lifestyle.
"Now I realise a lot of people sit within prisons of their own mindset being a byproduct of society.
"Sometimes we sit in a space where acceptance becomes a life of regret which means we don't actually design the life we want we just go out and accept the life."
Mr Morgan said now he is often told how lucky he is, but it isn't luck at all.
"It's mindset," he said.
First Nations Pathways director Blake Sloan said the session will revolve a lot around how staff can build a more culturally capable way of working where staff are being uplifted along their journeys.
"A lot of the visit will be around what we are hoping to achieve working with an amazing First Nations leader, mentor and role model for so many of us and being able to share that with a larger audience so we can build our team and address a lot of issues," he said.
The sessions come as the university hosts a meeting of the division of Student Success which is a division that works with First Nations students and community groups.
CSU Pro vice-chancellor (student success) Heather McGregor as part of that they need to focus on staff looking after themselves from a well-being point of view.
"Jeff has a unique lived-in experience he draws from and demonstrates how you can rise about various challenges and think about boundaries for yourself and think about team approaches," she said.
