Prestigious family home on spacious lifestyle block

BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 3
Nestled within the prestigious Tatton area, this exceptional property offers a rare opportunity to own a spacious lifestyle block in this sought-after neighbourhood.
A grand entranceway welcomes you into the home, guiding you towards the expansive open plan living space. The stylish kitchen includes a walk-in pantry, soft close cabinetry, Caesarstone benchtops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar.
The substantial living and dining room offer a comfortable space for family gatherings, and an adjacent kids playroom or home office adds convenience.
The sizeable front loungeroom, adorned with plantation shutters, provides a cozy retreat. The master retreat features a double vanity ensuite and a large walk-in robe. There are four other bedrooms, all with built-in robes.
The sleek family bathroom features a practical three-way layout and a double basin vanity with ample storage. Enjoy year-round comfort with refrigerated reverse cycle cooling and heating. Outside, the tiled outdoor entertaining area is equipped with built-in cabinetry, exhaust fan, and ceiling fans.
A 6x10m three car garage with separate rear yard access accommodates vehicles and a caravan or motorhome. Pristine gardens surround the home, maintained by an automated sprinkler system.
