High school mates slog through 14-hour, 72-hole golf marathon fundraiser

Four high school friends have sacrificed their sleep and their feet to raise funds for Cancer Council.
Abraham Bocking, Jarrod Petersen, Cameron Seymour and Zachary McCrae played 72 holes at Wagga City Golf Club, raising more than $2000.
After sitting on the idea for several years, Petersen convinced the group to tackle the task this summer.
Playing from 5.45am to 7.30pm, the quartet were supported by friends and family throughout the day.
An even bigger task than first anticipated, enthusiasm went up and down as the day progressed.
"About the third round and I thought I was going to fall asleep, but by the end of the third round I had a second wind," Petersen said.
"The fourth round was probably the best round that we had.
"Two of us had removed our shoes and were walking barefoot by the end of it, I think there's a few blisters and people worse for wear this morning."
Initially wanting to walk the four rounds, Petersen said they quickly realised a cart would be needed for the rest of the run.
Regularly golfing together, the group had never played more than 18 holes.
Seymour put well during the near 14-hour marathon, keeping the group progressing well throughout the day.
"We golf together all the time, we first spoke about it a couple of years before COVID started, I put it on the shelf for a while and then I brought it up and they all called me an idiot, but then they said alright lets do it," Petersen said.
"They wanted to challenge themselves more than anything."
Pleased with their efforts, both on the course and through beating their fundraising goal, Petersen said they won't be rushing to play another 72 holes any time soon.
Cancer Council's Longest Day raises funds to be used towards research, patient support, and prevention campaigning.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.