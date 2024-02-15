Past teammates come together to promote importance of road safety ahead of Memorial Cup

Three Wagga Cricket legends have come together to promote the importance of road safety ahead of the Larkins, Mumford and Rogers Memorial Cup clash this weekend between Lake Albert and South Wagga.
It was nearly 45 years ago that Michael Larkins, David Mumford and Derek Rogers were tragically killed when travelling home from Hillston after playing for Wagga in a representative fixture.
Warren Smith, Chris Smith and Brian Lawrence were all involved in that side back in 1979 and they are still feeling the effect of the tragedy over four decades later.
This weekend is Wagga Cricket's Road Safety Round and Warren Smith said it was important to promote the message of safe driving on our roads.
"We are not bulletproof, the thing about it is we've got to realise that anything can happen," Smith said.
"Things can happen all the time and going to the kids on the weekend that's good because they are the next generation.
"At 16 they get their L's and then they are like we are going to do this and that, and even younger than that because they might be out on the farm driving a tractor.
"It's a pretty cruel world out there sometimes."
Lawrence was the president of the association at the time of the tragedy and he said that the incident had a profound impact on the entire competition.
"Not only the players involved on the day but players in general across the association walked around in a vacuum for the best part of a week," he said.
"They couldn't believe what happened and the effect was not only on the players but also the people on the committees of supporters of those clubs.
"I remember at four o'clock in the morning I rang Les Jerrick amongst other ones as Les was the godfather of Lake Albert and when I told him I thought he was going to have a heart attack on the other end of the phone.
"He'd been a person who had played a lot of sport and travelled to a lot of venues and it really got to him.
"As a player, the next round of matches that we played was very quiet, there was hardly any chatter on the field amongst fellas."
Towards Zero are planning to have a presence across the weekend at a number of different games including the under 16's games at Duke of Kent Oval on Friday afternoon to speak with parents and the next generation of drivers who are about to hit the road for the first time.
They will also be in attendance at the clash at Robertson Oval between the Bulls and Blues conducting courtesy breath testing and the seatbelt pledge.
Fatigue is believed to have led to the fatal crash and Riverina Highway Patrol supervisor Sergeant Gerard Horsley said it was important for people to take care on the roads when travelling large distances for sport.
"We just want people to plan their trips," Sgt Horsley said.
"Often people are doing those long days taking kids or their friends to sports and we need people to plan their journey.
"If it means going over the night before, I think they need to do that as we want them to get home safely.
"People are doing it every weekend taking kids to Sydney for sport and we just really need people to plan their journey and stay the night if need be.
"Then get up the next morning refreshed and head home in the cool weather, get home safely and enjoy yourself."
It was a horror year on the roads in NSW in 2023 with 351 people losing their lives which was an increase of 25 per cent on the previous 12 months.
Sgt Horsley said it was important for drivers and passengers to get onboard with road safety and help Police to reduce the number of fatalities on our roads.
"Police can't do it themselves, we need the community to get onboard and help us to reduce the road toll," he said.
"That could mean one of the passengers in the car who pulls the driver to say I think we need to have a break or I think you are going too quick, we really need the communities assistance to help reduce road fatalities."
