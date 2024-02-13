Mater Dei post mammoth score in Byrnes Shield win over Kooringal

Mater Dei Catholic College started their Byrnes Shield defence in dominating fashion after cruising to a 79-run win over Kooringal High.
The monster win was set up following a huge effort with the bat that saw Mater Dei post 3-212 from their 20 overs following half centuries from Lincoln Lauder (76), Beau Edmunds (65no) and Charlie Doherty (56).
Mater Dei coach Nick Fahey was impressed with his side's first up effort and he praised the efforts of the trio who got their side off to the perfect start.
"One thing I was pretty impressed with was the shot selection," Fahey said.
"They bowled pretty well and the couple of loose balls an over were the ones that we put away, particularly Charlie.
"I haven't seen a lot of him, so for him to open the batting I think he's done pretty well in third grade this year playing for the Bulls with a few half centuries.
"He really made the most of it and Lincoln in particularly he does his thing, he's been crucial for us at the top of the order.
"The last few games of the other competition we played in he's been in the 50's and 60's, he goes a run a ball and just knows which balls to pick and he times the ball really well.
"He had a crucial knock of 70 and then Beau came in after biding his time and hit a quick-fire 60 not out which really set the platform."
Wagga High also recorded a big win over Kildare Catholic College which included a hat-trick from Lachlan Granger (3-21).
Kildare were dismissed for just 105 following superb spells from Granger and Joel Skippen (3-22) and Wagga High had no trouble chasing down the required total as they ended up taking victory by eight wickets.
Mater Dei will go up against Wagga High on Wednesday night and Fahey said there would be a couple of key wickets his side would have to take early to secure victory.
"I kept looking across to see what was going on and it looked like they had a bit of pace bowling," he said.
"No doubt Caleb Walker is a big wicket, we can learn a lot from not taking the pace off the ball early in our game.
"Kooringal really took to us so looking at his style of batting we might try to mix it up and try something a little bit different to him.
"He'll be a key wicket no doubt, but our top four or five are really strong with the bat and I think they will look to set the platform from there."
Mater Dei 3-212 (L Lauder 76, B Edmunds 65no, C Doherty 56) d Kooringal 133 (M Warren 47, W O'Connell 3-9)
Wagga High 2-107 (C Walker 43no, J Skippen 29) d Kildare 105 (L Granger 3-21, J Skippen 3-22)
Round two fixture - Wednesday February 14
Mater Dei v Wagga High - Mark Taylor Oval 4pm
TRAC v Kildare - Michael Slater Oval 4pm
