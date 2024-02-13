'It's had a good life': Wagga artworks to get the axe amid safety concerns

Two prominent public Wagga artworks will be scratched from the city centre amid safety concerns.
The Forest Seat art installation by Simon Lloyd on the corner of Baylis and Morgan Streets, which features a public seat surrounded by a semi-circle of five-metre-high wooden poles, is set to disappear from the CBD.
At its fortnightly meeting on Monday, Council voted to remove the wooden poles from the installation. Councillors also agreed to take down the famed Bald Archy Murals underneath the Wollundry Lagoon bridge.
The 2008 lagoon exhibit by Tony Sowersby features a range of well known identities with links to Wagga including Mark Taylor, Dame Edna Everage, Brad Kahlefeldt, Melanie Twitt, Paul Kelly and the Tichborne Claimant.
Angela French manages Original Flame Grilled Chicken on Baylis Street just doors up from the Forest Seat installation and she's appalled it's being taken down.
"It's a part of Wagga," Ms French said.
"Maybe they could maintain it better so it doesn't need to be taken down."
The Forest Seat was inspired by the cypress pine forests at Coolamon, where the artist lived at the time of the artwork's commissioning in 2001.
Ms French said after so many years in the city centre, it will "feel very different" once it is gone.
"It's been around the corner when I've come to work for the last 20 years," she said.
A council report found the wooden poles posed a safety issue to pedestrians, motorists and surrounding structures with rot setting as well as cracks extending up all the poles.
"If it's a safety issue, I suppose they have to go, but I do think it's a shame," she said.
Ms French said there should be more artwork, not less, on Baylis Street.
"The council could do more promoting the main street," she said.
Rose du Plessis said it is a shame to see the poles go.
"I don't quite understand how [the poles are]... dangerous, but I think it's sad something which has been there so long is getting taken down rather than preserved," Ms du Plessis said.
Claire Tokley said it would be great if the Forest Seat exhibit could be replaced with something that "won't rot over time... [and become a safety hazard] 20 years down the track."
Kahla Hilton also agreed it would be a pity to see it go.
Ms Hilton said it would be great if there was a way they can fix it, restore it and keep it because it is an essential and part of the main street.
Meanwhile, Ms du Plessis was also saddened to hear the Bald Archy portraits will be taken down but hopes a way can be found to make them last.
"It would be nice if they could figure out a way to preserve rather than remove them," she said.
Weighing into the removal of the Bald Archy portraits, Eastern Riverina Arts Director Tim Kurylowicz said while the artworks will be missed, not all art lasts forever.
"Every work of public art has a lifespan," Mr Kurylowicz said.
He wasn't surprised the artwork has been chosen for removal due to its age.
"It has had a really good life and is probably approaching the end of its [time]," he said.
"It's always a bit sad when something goes, but it also creates a whole new opportunity, a... blank canvas waiting for something else [to take its place]."
A council report noted the Bald Archy Murals are in a "poor condition" and that there was a "risk of poor public perception of amenity in...[the] high pedestrian location."
As such, council staff determined the artwork was "beyond its useful lifespan and is not feasible to be maintained any longer."
Council has budgeted $4053 for the removal of both artworks, including the filling in of the pole bases and the recycling and disposal of materials.
However, no timeline has yet been announced on when the works of public art will be removed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.