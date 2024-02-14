'People used to think I was on drugs': Jessie opens up on epilepsy journey

From a doctor who didn't believe her to dirty looks from strangers in the streets, Wagga woman Jessie Cook's epilepsy journey wasn't one of ease.
In a bid to raise awareness the now 33-year-old is sharing her story while raising funds online ahead of Purple Day, March 26.
Ms Cook underwent brain surgery in 2015 when she was 24 to have a tumour removed which had been causing her to have frontal lobe seizures her entire life up until that point.
The seizures started similar to dizzy spells, but worsened as Ms Cook got older.
"We always called them dizzies because I would get dizzy when I was younger but then they got worse and worse," she said.
"They were frontal lobe seizures.
"I went to a doctor here in Wagga and he told my parents I was; 'putting it on', and 'I was fine. I wasn't."
After having an MRI Ms Cook went to a specialist in Sydney, where they discovered her brain tumour in a hard to access location.
"They left it for a while because it was in a difficult part of the brain to get to," she said.
The tumour was benign, and doctors made the decision to leave it due to the location.
"I was lucky to find out what it was because a lot of people have no idea where their epilepsy comes from," Ms Cook said.
With doctors refusing surgery, Ms Cook had to endure her epilepsy and routinely travel to Sydney for specialist appointments.
From a stubbed toe to being frightened or a bout of anxiety, there were many things that triggered Ms Cook to have a seizure.
"I would feel them coming on and I'd sit on the floor and I wouldn't be able to use the right side of my body," she said.
"The side of my face would freeze. It was a horrible feeling."
Unable to control when or where a seizure occurred, Ms Cook often had to endure strange reactions from people who didn't understand what was happening.
"Everyone is different, and I want people to know epilepsy is different for everyone," she said.
"A lot of people think a seizure is when someone drops and convulses or that it's only ever triggered by light sensitivity.
"The main thing was before that there was a neurologist in Wagga that didn't believe me.
"People used to think I must be on drugs because I would sit on the ground and make weird noises.
"Some people would walk past and give me dirty looks.
"The main thing for me is I want people to know there is more than one form of a seizure.
"Someone could be sitting there and staring off into the distance and they could be having a seizure.
"I didn't convulse and I wasn't light sensitive."
Ms Cooke said because of the lack of broad knowledge around epilepsy and how complex it actually is she often had to endure unpleasant situations.
While she no longer has seizures since her surgery, it is an experience she hopes to make better for those still suffering from the condition.
"I've always wanted to put a voice out there but I've never had the confidence to speak out until now," she said.
Residents can support Ms Cook's fundraising drive by making a donation online at; https://fundraising.epilepsyfoundation.org.au/fundraisers/jessiecook.
