Leaders weigh in on groundbreaking new pothole fixer as trial date set

The countdown is on as Wagga prepares to host the trial of a new pothole fixing machine.
A one-week trial of the JCB Pothole Pro is set to begin in the Wagga LGA on Monday March 4, as revealed in a report tabled at Wagga City Council's Monday night meeting.
The machine, touted as a three-in-one pothole fixer, will be loaned from Roadworx Industries for the test run, with trial locations yet to be determined.
The trial was instigated after Wagga councillors backed a motion by Richard Foley to test out the groundbreaking new machine last September.
The latest council documents say adjoining local government bodies were contacted to gauge regional interest and Lockhart Shire Council has indicated an interest in the promising product.
"We are certainly interested in any new technology that could improve the efficiency of repairing potholes," Lockhart mayor Greg Verdon said.
"Because like most councils, we use a jet patcher, and during the sustained wet period, as soon as you put that down and a bit of rain came and a few trucks crossed it, she was all out again."
Cr Verdon said they want to assess whether the machine is as promising as it is being made out to be, and the upcoming trial will help determine that.
"That is the whole point of sending a representative along... to see if the claims match the reality," he said.
Cr Verdon said the council would also "certainly be interested in whether it is a better process...[and whether the potholes] will last longer."
Meanwhile at Temora, mayor Rick Firman said the council likes to "keep an open mind to innovative ideas" but wasn't aware of any invitation from Wagga City Council for the trial.
Cr Firman also raised concern the machine could affect jobs on council, but agreed there is merit to considering the product.
"I think it would be unwise to not have a look... [to] understand what is involved," he said.
And unlike the Wagga LGA, the Temora Shire does not suffer from a comparable pothole epidemic.
"Temora Shire Council doesn't put our head in the sand. If we think something can work better - looking at it from all perspectives - then of course we'll keep an open mind, but that doesn't mean we'll adopt it, of course."
At nearby Coolamon, mayor Dave McCann also expressed interest.
"We'd be open to new innovations in the area of road repair, so we'd be interested in coming along and having a look, but without any commitments to joining a program," Cr McCann said.
The mayor said Coolamon Shire's road maintenance program is different from Wagga's.
"They have a larger urban road network and we have a smaller town and village network, but also a larger shire-wide road network," Cr McCann said.
"So whether it's viable for us is something we'd have to consider [in that light]."
Cr McCann also said the shire did not have a shortage of pothole machinery.
"We are fortunate to have very good road maintenance staff and our programs are such that our roads are really in a good condition.
"We're always looking to improve on that, but at this point in time, we're very happy with our road[s]."
Back in Wagga, councillor Richard Foley - a driving force behind the Pothole Pro trial - is looking forward to the trial, now just weeks away.
"Let's see if we can improve road repair productivity," Cr Foley said.
He said the groundbreaking new machine will either prove a success or failure, but that it's worth putting to the test either way.
"If it doesn't [work out], well at least we've tried [it]," he said.
"I'm not going to make any claims about how good it is or bad it is until we've tested it out, that's the purpose of this trial.
"But I'm glad it's finally [happening]. It's taken some time, but at least we're here now."
