Diehard fans, first timers: Super Bowl mania takes over Wagga

Wagga's NFL fans flocked to their watering holes to watch the thriller that was Super Bowl LVIII.
As a San Francisco 49ers supporter, Sportsmen's Club Hotel licensee Joe Kirk had skin in the game when he decided to again host on a Super Bowl viewing after similar events across the country had gained popularity.
"The first one we did at the Sporties, we had about 40 [people], and right now we've got about 100," Mr Kirk said.
The publican was up late the night before the big game, ironing his custom-designed t-shirts created for the 49ers' clash with Kansas City Chiefs.
"The logo on the back is an NFL player but there's an Australian flag on it, because we're in Australia but we are following the Super Bowl," Mr Kirk said.
The Super Bowl is one of the most viewed sporting events worldwide and the crowd at Sporties was a mix of diehard fans and first timers.
"You've got a lot of people who are just NFL fans themselves, but we've also got about three or four NFL fantasy league groups amongst the crowd inside," Mr Kirk said.
Rory Menzies was among the crowd and has followed the NFL for several seasons and participates in a fantasy football league, which he won this year.
"Everything is just electric. We get together as a group, have a few beers, it's good," he said.
Other revellers, like James Churches, are not active followers of the NFL but showed up to enjoy the spectacle.
"I actually know absolutely nothing about the NFL, but I know today is a good day with the fellas ... you've got to show up for the boys," Mr Churches said.
Kansas City Chiefs claimed 2023 Super Bowl victory in the final minute of overtime, beating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22.
It marks the second time the Super Bowl has gone into overtime, following the New England Patriots' win over the Atlanta Falcons in 2017.
