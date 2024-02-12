The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/A-League
Have Your Say

Soccer sin-bins: referee weighs in on potential impact of new send off rule

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated February 13 2024 - 2:23pm, first published February 12 2024 - 4:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Football Wagga referee Catherine Nash issues a yellow card during the 2023 Pascoe Cup grand final. Picture by Les Smith
Football Wagga referee Catherine Nash issues a yellow card during the 2023 Pascoe Cup grand final. Picture by Les Smith

The proposed introduction of a third card and temporary dismissal rules could change the way grassroots soccer is refereed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.