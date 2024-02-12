Family of Riverina dad 'blown away' by support after heartbreaking news

The daughter of a Riverina dad given months left to live is calling on the community to support an "incredible person who always gives to everyone else".
Tumut father-of-six Jamie O'Regan began experiencing a cough similar to long COVID in December.
The 52-year-old went to the doctor that same month and was told his cough was asthma-related.
Jamie's daughter, Steph O'Regan, said that post-Christmas her father's condition took a turn for the worse.
"He couldn't stand because he couldn't breathe so he went to Tumut Hospital and was sent to Wagga Base Hospital for scans," she said.
"They found a huge amount of fluid around his lung and a mass behind one of his lungs.
"He had a tube put in to get rid of the fluid and when it came out it wasn't a very nice colour so that was the first inkling something wasn't right."
A biopsy was taken from the mass and two weeks later Jamie and his wife Sam received the results.
"Mum and Dad went over for the appointment and then they asked us to meet them at their place and he told us he had been diagnosed with terminal asbestos cancer," Steph said.
"They gave him months left to live."
Asbestos cancer, also known as mesothelioma, is an non-treatable cancer caused by being exposed to asbestos.
"He was told he could possibly have surgery but after having scans he found out the cancer had already travelled to other parts of his body so he's no longer a candidate for surgery," Ms O'Regan said.
"He still has to go in for chemotherapy."
It is unclear at which point Mr O'Regan had been exposed to asbestos as he has had multiple trades jobs over the years and helped his father who was a builder.
"All we know is that asbestos spurs cancer can lie dormant for 20, 30 years," Ms O'Regan said.
For the oldest of six children, the only way she knows how to cope with the heartbreaking news is to do whatever she can to help her parents.
"He's an incredible, giving man and he isn't one who asks for anything."
More than $5000 has been raised through a GoFundMe page set up to help her parents financially through the challenging ordeal.
A fundraising event 'Jamo's 2 Bowl Triples' has also been organised and will run on February 24 at Club Tumut.
"The fundraiser and GoFundMe page is just really giving back to a person who gives to everyone else," she said.
"I also want to support Mum so she has a nest egg for when the time does come so she doesn't have to fork out the money for a funeral and everything like that."
Before moving to Tumut the family resided in Junee and received a generous amount of support from both communities.
It comes as no surprise to Ms O'Regan, who knows how community-orientated the towns are, but her father has been blown away.
"The support has been amazing," she said.
"We have donated an astounding amount of stuff for the auction.
"Dad's former workplace donated a $1000 gift card and then a lot of other businesses around town jumped on board.
"Chaz Mostert who is a V8 supercar racer donated the front bumper of his 2023 car signed by him as well as some other merchandise.
"My children's father can take a lot of credit for that, he's been incredible with organising a lot of that."
The funds will help Jamie and Sam cover medical expenses and will offer support to Sam. Donations can be made online at gofund.me/14e6f751
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.