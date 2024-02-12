The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Swimmers shine as MacKillop wins third straight Mater Dei carnival

MM
By Matt Malone
February 12 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Balding is all smiles after winning her heat of the 10 years girls 50m breaststroke at Mater Dei Primary School's swimming carnival on Oasis Aquatic Centre on Friday. Picture by Les Smith
Ruby Balding is all smiles after winning her heat of the 10 years girls 50m breaststroke at Mater Dei Primary School's swimming carnival on Oasis Aquatic Centre on Friday. Picture by Les Smith

MACKILLOP are house champions at Mater Dei Primary School for a third consecutive year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.