Swimmers shine as MacKillop wins third straight Mater Dei carnival

MACKILLOP are house champions at Mater Dei Primary School for a third consecutive year.
MacKillop successfully defended their crowd at the Mater Dei Primary swimming carnival at Oasis Aquatic Centre last Friday.
MacKillop (yellow) were guided to victory by some phenomenal performance in the pool.
Trinity (green) claimed the Spirit Shield for their efforts on an action-packed day.
Siblings Hunter and Matilda Bastow were two of the stars of the show, claiming the senior boy and junior girl age champion titles respectively.
There was some tight competition in the junior boys division and Max Green and Jett McPherson were unable to be separated at day's end and shared the age champion title.
After some super displays in the pool, Mater Dei are again expected to send a strong contingent to the deanery carnival on Thursday.
Junior girl: Matilda Bastow
Junior boy: Max Green and Jett McPherson
11 year girl: Zara Swann
11 year boy: Freddy Steele
Senior girl: Lucy Green
Senior boy: Hunter Bastow
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.