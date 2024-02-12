Loved ones in mind as Wagga's Yolanda to brave the shave

Hair can often times be a girl's best friend, but for Yolanda Scriven it is worth saying goodbye to her long locks if it means advocating for the ones she loves most.
The Wagga woman is hoping to raise $10,000 in two months for Military and Emergency Services Health Australia (MESHA) before she shaves her hair - which is about 50 centimetres long - on April 26.
The not-for-profit institute delivers research and programs to positively impact the mental health and wellbeing of current and former military and emergency service personnel and their families.
Mrs Scriven's husband works for Defence NSW and the pair have many friends also in the line of work.
"We have friends who are in the military all over the country who have faced mental health issues and a lot of military people tend to go to emergency services after they leave," the 32-year-old said.
"Mental health-wise, I feel like it's becoming more prevalent in conversation and help is more readily available for everyone but I feel like for emergency and military services there isn't quite enough targeted for them.
"A lot of people who face severe mental health issues are able to take time off work, but in these industries, as soon as you take that away from them it makes it even worse.
"I also don't think there's enough research and because they are front-line they're also seeing some really traumatic things in their everyday careers so I think there needs to be better treatment for that as well."
Mrs Scriven has often felt there was nothing she could do to help her friends and family members when they were struggling, but by raising funds she has found a way to advocate for them.
Mrs Scriven has previously cut her hair into a bob for charity but has been wanting to brave the shave for a while now.
"I've always wanted to shave my head and I though if I was going to do something so drastic I would do it for a good cause," she said.
"I have had a bob once before and I donated that to a cancer foundation - so I wanted to do something different."
While it is just hair to some, to Mrs Scriven - like many other women - it is a big change she will have to embrace when she takes the clippers to her hair.
"My hair has always been something I hide behind," she said.
"It kind of forces me out of my comfort zone, I'm super nervous but I'm also excited to see how my confidence goes being stripped of my hair."
Mrs Scriven is hoping to garner more support to host a bit of an event on the day of her shave, but in the meantime the content creator and face painter is raising funds online.
"We are hoping to get a few businesses to support us and to sell a few raffles and things like that," she said.
"I wanted to do it around Anzac Day, but I didn't want to do it on Anzac Day."
Those wishing to make a donation can do so online at justgiving.com/page/yolanda-for-mesha.
For event updates residents can follow Mrs Scriven's Journey on her Facebook page, Body Art by Yolanda - Wagga Wagga, or on her Tiktok page by the same name.
