Your say: Former RBA head deserves proper recognition in home city

In the past, our council has seen fit to acknowledge achievements of local lads and lassies who have "made it", usually on the sporting stage, and rightly so, with the naming of ovals etc.
By so doing, it highlights the city and generally draws favourable comment from the so called 'popular' press and the general population. Long may this practice continue.
It then does seem that attainment of one of the highest positions in government, namely Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia for seven years, should get some form of recognition, and I refer to Phillip Lowe.
Just recently retired, he was raised in Wagga Wagga, with his parents being long-term and respected residents until their deaths in recent years.
Would it not make some sort of a' splash' if Council honoured Mr Lowe somehow or other (e.g. a civic reception for he and his wife, or name a suburb or street "Lowe", etc) and invited him to an appropriate ceremony attended by local politicians such as Joe McGirr, our dedicated local state member and long-serving Michael McCormack, former deputy prime minister.
Whatever it is, we should claim Phillip Lowe as 'our own', and thank him for his service to the community.
My family arrived in Australia in the 1860s.The reason they left Ireland was the potato famine. If you think you've had it tough, read about that.
I think we would all agree that on European arrival in 1788, the Aboriginal people had their lives dramatically upended. In the 1700s and 1800s this dramatic cultural change was taking place all over the "new world". My family was part of it.
However, I feel no animosity toward the English that were so horrid to my Irish forebears 160 years ago. It's history.
I strongly encourage the people that are wallowing in the past to please see what an amazing country we have. By far, the best on earth.
Please, please don't ruin it.
Following up on today's story (Bureaucracy stalls dangerous Wagga intersection fix, February 8) on the black spot intersection of Kincaid and Beckwith Streets.
I regularly hear the noise of crashes, which is frequent and startling.
That intersection does need stop signs as well as placing No Stopping 25 metres to eliminate parked cars that block clear vision from each corner of the intersection on Kincaid.
This would free up the vision for drivers. This also applies to Gurwood and Beckwith Street where I have seen cardboard slow down signs displayed.
We are told we are being "ripped-off" at the supermarket, yet us ordinary people have no idea of the costs involved by farmers to prepare, plant, maintain and harvest that crop.
Transport and storage added to this, then the supermarket has to cover costs like wages, utilities, theft, etc and then add their profit margin.
It is time for the media to do some footwork and tell us really who is to blame for the high prices we pay.
If we wait for the government's study it will take years, then nothing will be done.
Just what is happening to those farmers who grow the goods we buy?
Is the cost of irrigation, or wages, or other mean they will not exist much longer?
Or is it that subsidised farm produce from overseas is cheaper?
So I ask the media to step in and give us an accurate account of where all these costs sit.
I always thought politicians must have a thick skin, but after seeing the reported comments from Sussan Ley I guess a selective memory is also a requirement.
When making her "liar in the Lodge" sound bite, she appears to ignore the transgressions of previous residents of the Lodge from her side of politics.
Chief amongst them were Howard and Abbott who if breaking election promises was an Olympic sport could have won gold for Australia.
Ms Ley's sole talent appears to be slavishly mirroring the negativity of her leader.
