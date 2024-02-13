Charles Sturt hunt for missing piece after approval to join Football Wagga

They've got approval to join Football Wagga, they've got their players lined up, but now Charles Sturt need a coach.
Founded in April 2023, the club was granted entry to the local competition last month and has since been on the hunt for leadership.
Despite having no coach locked in for either their top women's or men's sides, president Chad McGovern is not concerned.
Confident in player numbers, he said finding the right coach is important ahead of their first year on the field.
"We're prepared to give anyone a shot, we're after enthusiastic people who love the sport and just want to see it grow," McGovern said.
"If they will love the club and want to be involved with something that is really community driven within the uni and in Wagga."
Speaking to prospective players, the club has had a swell of interest from players looking to play in the women's Leonard Cup.
With student players currently involved in other university-based clubs, McGovern said he keeps hearing a similar tale.
"I'm anticipating we might have a few too many registrations, if that's a problem we have that's great.
"I'm feeling pretty confident, we've got a lot of people who are interested, we've had a lot of interested women who have come to the university and notice there is no club so have moved to other sporting codes, namely netball or rugby.
"A lot of people are interested in jumping across to the sport they've grown up playing and they love.
"They didn't have that opportunity at the uni in previous years and I'm honestly expecting we will have more women sign up than men at this stage which is really good to see."
With two months before the season begins, McGovern is excited for the prospect of what is to come still for the young club.
"We've gained a lot of popularity, we've got a bit more of a following on Facebook and word around the uni has definitely gotten us out there," McGovern said.
"It's been a lot of work to get it where it is, the committee has done a great job at helping out with that but now we're focused on fielding our teams.
"I think it'll all start to sink in when our teams first step out on the pitch."
Charles Sturt is one of two new clubs accepted into the association for the 2024 season.
