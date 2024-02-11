Windscreen attack accused busted with scissors in the street: police

A man accused of trying to smash the windscreen of a passing car has been charged with a string of offences.
The 22-year-old was arrested on Wednesday after the alleged attack in Tumut the previous evening.
According to police, the man was walking in Banksia Crescent around 6.45pm when "he swung an object at a passing vehicle", which hit the windscreen and cracked it.
The man, who was allegedly known by the driver, was arrested in Wynyard Street the following afternoon.
"When [officers] searched the 22-year-old man upon his arrest, he was found to be carrying a pair of scissors in his pocket as well as a prohibited drug," police allege.
He was taken to Tumut police station and charged with intentionally damaging property, possessing a prohibited drug and having custody of a knife or blade in a public place.
In an unrelated matter, a Tumut woman charged with assault in April last year who failed to appear in court was arrested on sight on Wednesday night.
A warrant was issued for the woman's arrest after she missed her Tumut Local Court date on January 31.
Officers spotted the woman on Simpson Street around 11.30pm and was immediately arrested. She appeared before Wagga Local Court on Thursday.
