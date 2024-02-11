Injury plagued Tough James ends drought to take out Tumut Cup

Tough James ended an almost two-year losing streak to take out the Tumut Cup (1400m) to provide a special moment for the Worsnop family.
Garry Worsnop and granddaughter Teighan combined to take out the feature on Saturday.
Tough James had has plenty of issues over the past few years so the experienced Albury trainer was thrilled to see him put it all together.
"It was pretty exciting," Worsnop said.
"We've had a few foot problems but hopefully we've got him right."
Tough James won at the corresponding meeting two years ago to start a string of three straight wins.
The last was at Corowa in March 2022.
However Worsnop hopes he's back on track with the seven-year-old.
"He's got bad feet so he takes a lot of care," he said.
"We don't do much on the track with him, he does a lot of work at the farm swimming so it was exciting to get a win with him.
However the Albury trainer was impressed with his efforts at Tumut.
Tough James was able to settle just off the speed before finding space in the straight.
The $16 chance was able to round up leader Ferrari Girl ($4.20) to win by a half length.
"He runs well for her and he's a good old horse. A good money spinner that keeps the stable going," he said.
"There was a lot of speed in the race which suited him.
"He didn't have to go to the front, she only had to pull back on him and most of them turned it up at the top of the straight.
"He only had to beat one home really."
Tough James is set to back up at Albury as part of the Country Championships meeting on Sunday but Worsnop would ideally like to keep his races spread out over two to three weeks.
The cup success was part of a double for the in-form apprentice.
After wins at Tumbarumba and Wagga in the last four weeks, Teighan Worsnop won two of the six races after also combining with John and Chris Ledger to win aboard Schiller Salute.
