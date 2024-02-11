Wagga RSL not giving up on minor premiership after latest win

Wagga RSL guaranteed themselves a double shot at winning through to their first Wagga Cricket grand final appearance in over a decade.
The Bulldogs backed up a win over ladder leaders by downing Lake Albert at Rawlings Park on Saturday.
The 46-run win, coupled with the Cats slipping up against St Michaels, has closed the gap at the top of the ladder to four points with two rounds to play.
Captain-coach Sam Perry was pleased to see the side take the right mentality into the clash with the bottom side as they look to build some more momentum leading into finals.
"It was a bit of a danger game for us as you never want to beat the top team then fall away to the team that's coming last," Perry said.
"We put a bit of emphasis on that so it was pleasing to get the result we were after but we have to keep pushing forward and see where we are in a couple of weeks."
After Tim Jenkins was removed in the first ball of the clash, Sam Smith led the charge for Wagga RSL.
He top scored with 65 against his former club.
Ben Radford also made the most of his chance to open, making 37.
Perry thought their recovery set the tone.
"Sammy Smith showed how good he is," he said.
"Internally we know how good he is but it was great to see him get a handful of runs against his own club."
After losing 4-6 in their middle order, the Bulldogs were bowled out for 186.
However their bowlers ensured it was more than enough.
Lachlan Higman started things off with two early wickets before Rod Guy and Perry removed Lake Albert's middle order.
Perry was pleased with their bowling performance.
"We still lost wickets in clumps in the back end so to get to 186 I thought was a little bit below par but I was always confident our bowling attack could defend it," he said.
"Lachie Higman, coming back into first grade, bowled superbly with the new rock, and the old, wily veteran Rod Guy getting 3-19 off his 10 was pretty enjoyable to watch."
Wagga RSL haven't been in a grand final since a loss to Wagga City in 2014.
However Perry hopes they can make the most of putting themselves in a good position.
"We're pretty happy to have cemented a spot in the top two, it was one of our goals at the start of the year, but we don't want to be content with that," he said.
"We say no one ever remembers who finishes in the top two each year, it's who wins the premiership at the end of the year.
"The job is only half done. We've set ourselves up well with some good performances throughout the year but we don't want to be content with where we are at the moment."
WAGGA RSL 186 (S Smith 65, B Radford 37; S Billington 2-23, I Cooper 2-38, M de Roos 2-34, N Brookes 2-38) d LAKE ALBERT (S Gill 42; L Higman 2-16, R Guy 3-19, S Perry 2-24, T Lavender 2-7)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.