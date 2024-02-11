South Wagga hits back to boost finals chances

South Wagga responded from a surprise loss to boost their finals chances.
Coming off a loss to fifth-placed St Michaels, the Blues bounced back with a win over ladder leaders Wagga City.
Alex Smeeth led the way by scoring almost half of his side's runs.
The English all-rounder is usually aggressive at the top of the order but compiled a patient 90 as the Blues finished their 50 overs at 6-201.
Captain-coach Joel Robinson thought it was just what the side needed.
"He batted really well," Robinson said.
"We've spoken a lot about someone in the top four going on with it and we again had blokes get starts, myself included, but it was good one of us could push forward and bat through the whole innings, which is what we've been after all year.
"We want someone to play that anchor role and for him to adjust the way he plays normally and bat to the tempo of the game was really good."
Smeeth went wicketless but conceded only seven runs off his seven overs.
It helped apply pressure as Wagga City struggled to get their chase off the ground.
They slipped to 4-37 and despite some resistance from Cane Graetz (59) never looked likely as they fell to a 27-run loss.
Nathan Cooke was the most successful of the Blues bowlers after finishing with 3-32.
Robinson was pleased with how the Blues responded with their finals berth in jeopardy.
"The response was probably the most pleasing part out of it as our form has been up and down throughout the year but I've always believed our one-day form holds up to the best in the comp," he said.
"We proved that to get back to winning ways.
"It was really good."
South Wagga are a win, and significant quotient, clear of St Michaels.
Robinson is now looking to make sure they secure their finals berth, with the possibility of finishing in third also on the cards after the Saints downed Kooringal Colts.
"We can only control what happens from our end but if we can come away with a couple of wins to finish off the season it puts us in a position to finish third," he said.
"We just have to control what we can and two wins would give us a bit of winning form heading into that first week of the finals."
After putting together a string of 11 wins, Wagga City have now suffered back-to-back losses to put pressure on top spot.
They are still a win clear of Wagga RSL with matches against St Michaels and Kooringal Colts to complete the regular season.
SOUTH WAGGA 6-201 (A Smeeth 90, M Webster 27; L Grigg 2-30) d WAGGA CITY 9-174 (C Graetz 59; N Cooke 3-32, J Robinson 2-25)
