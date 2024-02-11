Deja vu as mercy rule used in no holds barred Turvey Park, Albury clash

There was a case of deja vu for Turvey Park Red at French Fields this weekend.
Handing Albury a mammoth 18-3 loss, the mercy rule was implemented in just the third innings of the premier league game.
Pitcher Paris Hall said the team was switched on from the first ball.
"They beat us once and we beat them once, so it all game together with that nice big gap," Hall said.
"We definitely had a few fills in yesterday but there's lots of support for everyone who was on the field.
"Everyone was there to win, there to do their best."
This is the second time the teams have ended in a mercy rule this season.
With continued player unavailability struggles, access to reliable fill-ins has been imperative to keeping momentum this season.
Encouraging players to step into the top division has come with its own challenges, but Hall has been impressed with those who have.
Yet to have any fill-ins reach the point where they are stuck in the side, Hall said they've been spoilt for choice.
"It is hard not having a full team every week but the girls that do play and fill in for us, really step up and give everything their best.
"It's really great to have some new faces and new dynamics in the team."
This week's fill-ins were so strong she'd like to see them coming back again.
Bringing Charlie McNaughton in as catcher, Hall said she was ever reliable with the glove and hit a great home run to top her performance off.
Having not played in the A grade competition for some time, Hall is hoping to convince McNaughton to join the team on a more permanent basis.
Despite their significant loss this weekend, Hall said Albury have been a welcomed addition to the competition.
"It's really good to play different players who have been coached differently and played different softball to us," she said.
"It's really interesting to see how they play and talk and do things, it is nice having that bit of a change in the competition."
In Saturday's other game, South Wagga defeated Turvey Park Blue 10-3.
