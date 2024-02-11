St Michaels secures another big win to stay in finals hunt

St Michaels picked up another big scalp but still have plenty of work to do if they are going to play finals this season.
The Saints made it two wins over top four teams in the past fortnight with a 61-run victory over Kooringal Colts however still remain a win, and significant quotient, outside the top four with just two rounds remaining in the Wagga Cricket season.
After moving within four points of fourth-placed South Wagga last week with a win over the Blues, St Michaels backed it up in their day-night clash at Robertson Oval on Saturday.
Despite their strong back end to the season, with a clash with ladder leaders Wagga City ahead captain Nathan Corby doesn't want to look too far ahead.
However he's pleased with how they've been able to transform their season.
"Week-by-week is the only way to look at it, especially this week coming up against the Cats it's going to be very difficult, but we just have to give ourselves the opportunity to have a chance of winning," Corby said.
"Earlier in the year we'd just turn up and get flogged but it's really good to see everyone actually having a bit of pride and digging in when we need to dig in and work hard to get that next wicket.
"I've been very impressed with the last couple of weeks."
St Michaels mixed up their batting order with the competition's leading runscorer Beck Frostick moving down to four.
However Dharaneswarareddy Yerradimme (32) and Stuart Slocombe (28) got St Michaels off to a bright start.
They combined for a 73-run partnership before efforts from Frostick (40) and Dave Garness in the lower order saw them bowled out for 183 on the second last ball of their innings.
Eden Breust did most of the damage, picking up 5-36, while his opening partner Hamish Starr finished with 3-38.
Corby thought it was a good total in the conditions and they backed it up with the ball.
While Shaun Smith (43) was going strong he kept losing partners at the other end.
Smith's dismissal after being judged out leg before wicket triggered a collapse as Colts lost 5-3.
Sam Williamson took all three of his wickets in the four-over period, including removing Smith, while Angus Grigg claimed two of his four wickets.
Corby was impressed with both their efforts.
"Griggy was outstanding with the ball, as was Dave and Sammy Williamson really stood up when he needed him to stand up," he said.
"There were a couple of terrible drop catches from myself and Sam but that's the way it is not playing a great deal of day-night games but it was fantastic to get a win like that."
ST MICHAELS 183 (B Frostick 40, D Yerradimme 32, S Slocombe 28; E Breust 5-36; H Starr 3-38) d KOORINGAL COLTS 122 (S Smith 43; A Grigg 4-26, S Williamson 3-39)
