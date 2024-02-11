No fluke; Griffith breaks 700 day winning drought with perfect season start

They went without a win for 700 days, but Griffith proved on Friday their first round win over newcomers Leeton-Whitton was no fluke.
Home at Griffith Ex-Servicemen's Fields, the Swans trampled Narrandera with a 7.8 (50) to 4.1 (25) win in Griffith, and coach Trevor Richards said it is just the beginning.
Keeping the Eagles scoreless in the final term, the Swans' confidence is growing with each minute on the field.
Add in the signing of the season, Grace Buchan, some improved ball skills, and Richards thinks the have a recipe for success.
"Last season was tough, we only had a draw last year and lost everything else, so to start the year with two wins is really good," he said.
"It's definitely a stronger squad, we lost a couple of players from last year, but we picked up some good players and we've probably just got a little bit more quality across the group in total."
Pleased with the intensity and strength of numbers at training, Richards said the wins have helped boost morale.
Disappointed with their accuracy in round one, Richards said with some dust brushed off he was pleased to see better accuracy in front of goal against Narrandera.
Watching their training drills come to life on the field, the Swans have been soaking in every piece of advice and working hard to put that out on the field.
While plenty of the side's players are dual sport athletes, most have very few Australian rules games under their belts.
"You can see the girls the were running off one another and getting the handball out, moving, things we're doing at training, they've started to pick it up," Richards said.
"They're like sponges, they are learning as we go."
Buchan's leadership on the field was further emphasised with three goals, while Jessica Hill's return to the side gave a clear target in the forward 50.
Two games down and with their first tackles out of the way, Richards is looking forward to continuing to climb the ladder.
On the road for the first time this year to Ariah Park, they'll play Norther Jets, who have stormed into the competition with two wins from two games.
Already a quarter into the season, Griffith sit sixth on the ladder by percentage as the final of six teams who have won both their opening games.
Jets currently sit top of the Pool C ladder with Griffith in second.
Coolamon Hoppers Women 2.0 6.0 7.1 9.3 (57)
Temora Kangaroos Women 1.2 3.3 3.3 3.3 (21)
GOALS: Coolamon Hoppers Women: ; Temora Kangaroos Women:
BEST: Coolamon Hoppers Women: S.Gaynor, L.Jolliffe, B.Hanrahan, Z.Cartwright, G.Beard, E.Leary; Temora Kangaroos Women: A.Reinhold, B.van Egmond, D.Manning, A.Clark, H.Derrick, S.Moncrieff
Griffith Swans Women 1.3 3.6 4.7 7.8 (50)
Narrandera Eagles Women 2.1 3.1 4.1 4.1 (25)
GOALS: Griffith Swans Women: G.Buchan 3, J.Hill 2, L.Marshall 1, J.Turner 1; Narrandera Eagles Women: L.Smith 2, A.Harrison 1, J.Morrison 1
BEST: Griffith Swans Women: G.Buchan, J.Richards, K.Bertoldo, L.Marshall, J.Hill, E.Fattore; Narrandera Eagles Women: M.Darrington, M.Savage, J.Morrison, A.Mcinerney, L.Litchfield, M.Smith
Brookdale Bluebells Women 0.0 3.2 6.3 7.5 (47)
CSU Bushpigs Women 1.2 1.2 1.3 1.4 (10)
GOALS: Brookdale Bluebells Women: R.Bell 4, K.Kobzan 1, M.Day 1, C.Hosie 1; CSU Bushpigs Women: M.McKinley 1
BEST: Brookdale Bluebells Women: M.Day, R.Bell, A.Voss, S.Creasy, R.Hyde, C.Hosie; CSU Bushpigs Women: L.Hogan, O.Henzen, K.Brown, Z.Dribbus, A.Trevaskis, E.Keys
Northern Jets Senior Women AFLW 2.4 5.7 8.8 9.9 (63)
Leeton Whitton Crows 0.2 0.2 1.2 2.4 (16)
GOALS: Northern Jets Senior Women AFLW: J.Bray 3, C.Willis 1, M.Maguire 1, C.Meehan 1, A.Davies 1, M.Reinhold 1, S.Irons 1; Leeton Whitton Crows: K.Pham 1
BEST: Northern Jets Senior Women AFLW: N.Fraser, J.Bray, A.Doyle, M.Reinhold, C.Meehan, E.Bell; Leeton Whitton Crows: K.Pham, E.Crelley, M.Gilmour, A.Ryan
GGGM Lions Women 1.3 4.4 5.8 5.9 (39)
Marrar Bombers Women 0.2 2.3 2.3 2.6 (18)
GOALS: GGGM Lions Women: S.Hamblin 2, K.Logan 1, A.Fisher 1, O.Hall 1; Marrar Bombers Women: K.Woolley-Blain 2
BEST: GGGM Lions Women: P.Walsh, B.Gregurke, B.Reid, G.Guthrie, A.Sase, S.Hamblin; Marrar Bombers Women: K.Woolley-Blain, L.Mckelvie Hill, A.Piercy, I.Cunningham, S.Crouch, S.Godde
Turvey Park Bulldogs Women 3.2 6.2 7.2 9.5 (59)
MCUE Goannas Women 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.2 (2)
GOALS: Turvey Park Bulldogs Women: A.Reynoldson 2, M.burkinshaw 2, B.Nimmo 1, P.Grigg 1, M.Hallcroft 1, M.pinney 1, F.Young 1; MCUE Goannas Women:
BEST: Turvey Park Bulldogs Women: P.Grigg, F.Young, M.Garratt, J.Pinney, M.burkinshaw, J.Wendt; MCUE Goannas Women: M.Cole, T.Wilson, A.Christie, T.Schulz-Cole, O.Howell, J.Plater
Collingullie Wagga Demons 2.4 4.5 5.7 5.7 (37)
EWK Hawks Women 0.1 0.2 0.2 1.6 (12)
GOALS: Collingullie Wagga Demons: C.Fretter 2, E.Wearne 2, K.Harris 1; EWK Hawks Women: A.White 1
BEST: Collingullie Wagga Demons: J.Goldski, D.Hallett, C.Fretter, G.Kennedy, R.Kennedy, S.Beresford; EWK Hawks Women: C.Barton, D.Heath, C.Green, K.Penny, K.Bettens, I.Cooper
North Wagga Saints Women 1.0 2.1 3.7 4.7 (31)
Wagga Tigers Women 0.0 1.0 1.0 1.3 (9)
GOALS: North Wagga Saints Women: T.Kenningale 2, B.Nicholson 1, O.Pollard 1; Wagga Tigers Women: S.Jameson 1
BEST: North Wagga Saints Women: S.Harmer, O.Pollard, S.Balchin, M.Hyland, T.Kenningale, Z.Cunial; Wagga Tigers Women: T.Brooks, B.Ross, J.Post, S.Jameson, S.Stevens, N.Carl"
