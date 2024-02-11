All-day drinking ends with young man shoving his mum twice in the back

A young man spent a whole day drinking alcohol before arguing with his mother, who tried to flee only to have him push her out of her house.
Dylan Radley's shove to her back caused her to stumble forwards, but the 23-year-old was not yet finished.
He continued to follow her out of the house and into the front yard, where he again used both hands to shove her in the back.
She fell forward onto the grass, then Radley went back inside and locked the door.
The incident, Albury Local Court has heard, was part of a pattern of behaviour that continued the next day.
Radley was granted bail from Wagga Local Court on December 17, only to return to his mother's Keene Street home and get back on the drink.
This was in contravention of both an apprehended violence order in place for her protection and his just-imposed bail conditions.
Radley, from East Albury, has pleaded guilty to a domestic violence-related charge of common assault and two of contravention of an apprehended violence order.
Magistrate Melissa Humphreys, on hearing submissions this week from defence lawyer Eva Medcraft, further remanded Radley in custody after he appeared on Wednesday, February 7, via a video link to Junee jail.
Ms Humphreys said she needed to give the matter "further consideration, given the term of imprisonment I will impose".
That is what she did when the matter went back before her on Friday, February 9.
Radley was handed six months' custody, but was immediately released after Ms Humphreys ordered that this be served by way of an intensive corrections order.
Conditions of the order include Radley having to abstain from both alcohol and illicit drugs, as well as undergoing treatment for mental health issues as directed.
During her previous submissions, Ms Medcraft pointed out that Radley's mother "continues to support him".
"The court would find there are still fair prospects for rehabilitation," she said.
Also, his father and stepmother had indicated they were happy for him to live with them at Daylesford in Victoria, though under the order Radley must live in NSW.
"When I spoke to him this morning he was honest about his substance abuse," Ms Medcraft said.
Prosecutor Sergeant Andrew Pike pointed out that the author of a sentence assessment report carried out on Radley believed him to be a medium to high risk of re-offending "given his recent history".
"I say that the threshold (for a jail term) has been crossed," Sergeant Pike said.
The court was told Radley lived with his mother, who had an apprehended order for her protection in place until the end of 2030.
This included a condition that he not approach her within 12 hours of drinking alcohol or using illicit drugs.
But Radley "drank heavily" in their home on December 16.
He had finished a phone call about 5.30pm when they began arguing, his mother having objected to his drunken behaviour.
It was then that she decided to leave the house, only to be followed then assaulted by her son.
After she was locked outside, the victim went to a neighbour's home to ask them to call police.
They arrived soon after to find her "visibly upset" and noticed she had grazes to her right knee and right shin.
"The accused was located in his bedroom asleep with a bottle of Jim Beam (bourbon whisky) in his hand," police said.
When he woke police found he was "extremely intoxicated" as he was slurring his words and had the "smell of liquor on his breath".
His mother declined a police request to take photographs of her injuries.
Radley was arrested, then granted conditional bail at Wagga the following day.
He returned to the home, going inside to confront his mother.
"The victim then observed the accused drink from a clear bottle she believes to be alcohol, as he mood started to change after he drank it," police said.
"The accused became hostile towards the victim so she left the premises."
She later provided a statement to police, who went to the unit about 7pm only to be greeted by Radley "holding a can of alcohol in his hand".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.