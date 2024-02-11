Man dies after major on-water incident at Southern 80, racing cancelled

A man has died at the Southern 80 waterskiing event in Echuca-Moama.
Emergency services were called to the Murray River near Perricoota Road at Moama at about 10am on Sunday after a reports a man had been seriously injured.
It is believed at least two skiers collided on the water.
Ambulance Victoria located the man who had died at the scene. He was yet to be formally identified.
Any other injuries could not be confirmed by ACM at time of writing.
Officers from the Murray River Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, according to NSW Police.
Southern 80 organisers cancelled all Sunday racing, including the 80-kilometre race, due to the incident.
In a statement, president of the Moama Water Sports Club Steve Shipp said the man was from one of their competing teams.
"As a ski racing family we are here to support the affected family and team members as well as the wider ski racing community in this terrible sad time," Mr Shipp said.
The Southern 80 is an annual water skiing event which takes place on the Murray River in February.
It attracts more than 900 competitors and more tens of thousands of spectators.
Anyone with information into the incident or video footage is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
