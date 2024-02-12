A teacher shortage brought me to Australia, now it's felt on a global level

The global teacher shortage, the effects of which were felt in Australia as school returned recently, can be put down to poor pay, loss of professional esteem, and the rise of administrative work.
A conflict of interest note here: it was just such a teacher shortage that brought me to Australia in 1970.
"Come and teach in the sun" said an advertising billboard featuring a young man clad in speedos, an academic gown and mortar board, and carrying a pile of books. Most of that image turned out to be true, and I have never regretted my move.
Federal education minister Jason Clare labelled the teacher shortage in Australia a "crisis".
"We don't have enough teachers in Australia, that's just the truth of it. This is the most important job in the world. We don't have enough," she told The New Daily.
"When we say we've got problems with teachers, these problems are not of teachers," said Dr Rachel Wilson from the University of Technology Sydney.
"They are about how we organise and support them, and we need the right data and systems to do that."
Wilson believes the shortages seen internationally are due to low pay and low esteem.
"Compounding the problem has been the rise in the amount of work teachers are expected to do and the failure of governments to plan effectively," Ash Cant wrote in The New Daily (TND).
Specifically in Australia, the long hours they are expected to work has also contributed to the problem, which was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, but existed long before it.
Due to all this, teachers are leaving the profession prematurely and finding work in other industries.
Correna Haythorpe, federal president of the Australian Education Union, said "over the past decade, public schools have been denied the funding that they need.
All jurisdictions in Australia find themselves in the same predicament, but NSW is particularly suffering.
"For well over a decade, our public school system in NSW has been under increasing pressure, courtesy of the policy failings of the previous state government," NSW Teachers Federation president Henry Rajendra told TND.
"One of those policy settings was the wage cap that artificially suppressed teachers' wages.
"Second was an increase in the workloads of teachers to unmanageable levels and third, the escalation in the number of the exponential growth in insecure employment that has led to instability.
Thanks to a historic agreement with Chris Minns' government last year, NSW teachers are now paid better than their peers in other parts of Australia, something Rajendra is grateful for.
However, he believes there is still a need to examine teacher salaries relative to other professions, so they are competitive and people don't prematurely leave the profession for better pay.
As Wilson points to the economic benefits of having a literate and numerate society, there are benefits on a smaller scale which often get overlooked.
Beyond the need for better salaries and more assistance to relieve the administration burden, the teaching profession needs to be more attractive.
Although it might be a misconception that teachers get amazing holidays (they don't, many work through them) and great hours (their job isn't done when the final bell rings). There are also clear issues thanks to bureaucratic failures.
Of course, when teachers are supported in their job, it is an very rewarding career, though keeping true to my 'conflict of interest' declaration I'd left the school classroom by 1976.
However, I continued to work in education at university level until retirement, in a very, very rewarding job.
Like medicine or nursing, teaching is a service profession.
As "corny" as it sounds, Acquaro said teachers have the ability to change a student's life.
"It's not just being a teacher in a school, in the classroom - you're part of the school community," she said.
"And I think that is really quite special."
