Predatory driving charge dropped for woman over crash that killed four

A 51-year-old woman with ties to an accident that took the life Yanco mother Tanya Murphy and several of her children has had a charge of predatory driving dropped.
However, Wendy Elizabeth Chattaway pleaded guilty in the Griffith Local Court on February 8 to not disclosing the identity of a driver or passenger and hindering a police investigation.
The matter was ultimately adjourned to April 4 for sentencing and magistrate Trevor Khan said he was adamant about seeing it resolved on that date.
"It's an offence that carries serious outcomes," Magistrate Khan said.
"It seems to me this is a matter that has gone on way too long.
"I will finalise this one way or the other on that date."
The case related to a crash that killed 36-year-old Tanya Murphy and three children aged 10, 11 and 12 last year.
Police alleged in documents tendered to the court that Ms Murphy and her partner at the time had an argument at a Leeton pizza shop that carried over into the Yanco home in April 2023.
Ms Murphy left the house in her vehicle and a short time later Chattaway and another man arrived.
Police claimed upon finding the house locked, the door was forced open and the pair entered, with one of them searching for a mobile phone.
Ms Murphy returned to the house and an argument between the three occurred.
Ms Murphy left the scene with three of her children while Ms Chattaway followed in a white Hyundai along Research Station Road, with two men as passengers.
At the intersection of Research Station and Amato roads, Ms Murphy struck a concrete power pole, causing the vehicle to roll into a nearby channel.
A short time later the Hyundai arrived at the scene, with one man entering the water to begin searching.
Emergency services arrived at the scene and Tanya Murphy and her three children were pronounced deceased.
