Predatory driving charge dropped for woman over crash that killed four

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 11 2024 - 11:00am, first published 10:24am
The matter will resume for sentencing on April 4. Picture file
A 51-year-old woman with ties to an accident that took the life Yanco mother Tanya Murphy and several of her children has had a charge of predatory driving dropped.

