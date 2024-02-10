Fears held for missing Wagga man, police issue SMS appeal for assistance

Police have issued an urgent public appeal to help find a man reported missing from Lake Albert who hasn't been seen in days.
Michael Ellis, 57, was last seen leaving a home on Silverwood Drive about 6pm on Thursday, Riverina Police Distrist said as it called for public assistance.
Mr Ellis was reported missing when he could not be located or contacted, and police an his family hold concerns for his welfare as he has medical conditions that require medication.
Investigations into his whereabouts led to the call for help from the public, with police releasing a description of Mr Ellis and a vehicle he may be travelling in.
Those in the Wagga area received text messages from the NSW Police geo-targeting SMS system on Saturday morning as investigators ramp up the search for the missing man.
"Michael may be driving a silver Ford ute with NSW registration plates CB41XA," police said.
"He is known to frequent the Wagga Wagga, Coolamon and The Rock areas."
Mr Ellis is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175-180cm tall, of a medium build, with grey hair, brown eyes and a beard.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to contact local Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.