The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events
Free

Fears held for missing Wagga man, police issue SMS appeal for assistance

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated February 10 2024 - 6:12pm, first published 11:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Ellis was last seen leaving a Lake Albert home on Thursday, and may be driving a silver Ford ute, police say. Pictures supplied
Michael Ellis was last seen leaving a Lake Albert home on Thursday, and may be driving a silver Ford ute, police say. Pictures supplied

Police have issued an urgent public appeal to help find a man reported missing from Lake Albert who hasn't been seen in days.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Deputy editor

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.