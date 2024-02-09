'We were blown away': St Joseph's students embrace the challenge at carnival

TEAM spirit and the willingness to embrace a challenge were the highlights of St Joseph's Primary School's swimming carnival.
The St Joseph's students adopted a 'have a go' attitude for their annual school swimming carnival at Oasis Aquatic Centre on Thursday.
While participation and team spirit outside of the pool was a highlight, the action in the pool was just as impressive with some strong displays.
Michael (red) came out on top to win the champion house title after a competitive day's swimming.
St Joseph's sports coordinator Meg Davies was full of praise for the students.
"It was a fantastic day with all students swimming their hearts out," Davies said.
"We were blown away by students challenging themselves and trying new events.
"The team spirit and encouragement made the day.
"It was fantastic to be at the Oasis with so many of our families there."
Junior girl: Caitlin Calcott
Junior boy: Max Lancaster
11 years girl: Grace Hall
11 years boy: Tom Bradshaw
Senior girl: Leni Stenhouse
Senior boy: Will Langtry
