Man accused of breaking into home, threatening occupant with club

A man will face court accused of threatening another man with a wooden club before stealing a cigarette lighter during an alleged home invasion in Tumut last weekend.
Police said a 32-year-old Tumut man entered a unit on Herbert Street after opening and climbing through a window about 10.50pm on Sunday February 4.
It is alleged a dispute with the unit's occupant, a 22-year-old man, over the phone led to the break-in.
The occupant confronted the man, who police said was known to him.
The 32-year-old threatened to assault the occupant with a short wooden club that he had brought with him, police said, before he allegedly stole a green cigarette lighter from the property and left.
Police were called, but officers were unsuccessful at the time in their attempts to locate the alleged intruder.
About 7:30am on Thursday, February 8, officers went a house on Herbert Street, where they found the 32-year-old man and arrested him.
Police said a search of the man's house uncovered a green cigarette lighter and a short wooden club.
The man was taken to the Tumut police station, where he was charged with aggravated break enter and commit a serious indictable offence and intimidation.
He will face Tumut Local Court on March 14.
