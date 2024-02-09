The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Beasley makes big call on his SDRA Country Championships Qualifier ride

MM
By Matt Malone
February 9 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga jockey Danny Beasley will be in those colours on Sunday week when he rides Salute Again in the SDRA Country Championships Qualifier. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga jockey Danny Beasley will be in those colours on Sunday week when he rides Salute Again in the SDRA Country Championships Qualifier. Picture by Les Smith

LEADING Wagga jockey Danny Beasley has picked Salute Again as his ride in the $150,000 SDRA Country Championships Qualifier (1400m).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.