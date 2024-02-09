Beasley makes big call on his SDRA Country Championships Qualifier ride

LEADING Wagga jockey Danny Beasley has picked Salute Again as his ride in the $150,000 SDRA Country Championships Qualifier (1400m).
Beasley had the pick of a number of rides for the feature at Albury on Sunday week but has opted to reunite with the Wayne Carroll-trained Salute Again.
Beasley has had two rides on Salute Again for two wins and believes the five-year-old is his best chance of making it through to the $1 million final at Randwick in April.
"I'm going to go with Salute Again," Beasley said on Friday.
"It wasn't easy. It definitely wasn't easy. We had quite a few offers in the race. It wasn't an easy decision.
"I'm quite realistic in that I don't know how long I'm going to keep riding for. I'll definitely go until the end of this year but whether I go until the end of next season, I'm still not sure so I just take every day as it comes a bit. I spoke to my manager Hayden (Kelly) and I really want to get to Randwick this year for that day (the final) so when it comes to the Championships, I really want to ride the best horse.
"I had to take out the emotions and the connections of it all and work out which one we think is going to be the best horse to get us there.
"Ultimately I put everything out that I thought and I submitted it to him, so to speak, I said to him you come back and tell me which one is the best horse. And he said Salute Again and I was very comfortable with that because that was probably the way I was swaying anyway."
Salute Again is a winner of four of his 13 starts and also has another four minor placings to his name. He was a Highway winner at Randwick in June last year, in what was Beasley's first ride on the horse.
He was back in the saddle first-up this campaign when Salute Again sprinted superbly fresh to win an Open Handicap (1200m) at Wagga.
But complicating the decision was Beasley's close relationship with Wagga trainer Tim Donnelly, who has Cliff House going to the race.
Beasley has ridden Cliff House at all seven starts since he returned from Singapore. He also won a Highway last June on Cliff House, plus a Federal at Canberra in October.
Beasley said it was a tough decision to make.
"Most definitely. And he's been a bloody good horse to me since I've been back, Cliff House," he said.
"It's always one of those things when you're a rider, it's a great position to be in but it's also very difficult because you always have a connection with someone and that's when it becomes hard.
"Salute Again, under the race conditions, although I've only had the two rides on him for two wins, Hayden (Kelly) put through a very good case for him. We outlined a couple of areas where this horse could be more suited to the race, especially at Albury and it was pretty hard to argue so that was the way he went."
Beasley explained that Salute Again's ability to contest the $150,000 Southern Wild Card at Goulburn on March 24, should he not quality at Albury for the final, and then compete in the final was also a 'little thing' that played a part in the decision.
"He is the kind of horse, if Wayne wanted to, if he did come up short for whatever reason, if he was unlucky and hopefully it's not that case, he'd be the type of horse that if he missed out at Albury, Wayne would probably happy to take him to Goulburn for the wild card and that's one thing that weighed on our decision," he said.
"He's the type of horse that could handle that preparation."
Beasley is excited to take part in the Country Championships.
"These Country Championships, along with the Highways and Kosciuszko, they are the best things that have ever happened to country racing," he said.
"People talk about them for the whole year. As soon as this one's run, they're talking about next year.
"You even hear 'that will be a country championships horse next year' or one will win a maiden and they will say 'I think that's going to be my country championships horse'.
"It's great, I love it."
