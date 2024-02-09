Beasley makes big call on his SDRA Country Championships Qualifier ride

"I'm quite realistic in that I don't know how long I'm going to keep riding for. I'll definitely go until the end of this year but whether I go until the end of next season, I'm still not sure so I just take every day as it comes a bit. I spoke to my manager Hayden (Kelly) and I really want to get to Randwick this year for that day (the final) so when it comes to the Championships, I really want to ride the best horse.

