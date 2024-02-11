Your say: There's a lot of talk, but where's the action on scammers?

I see that there is another mention in today's paper (DA, February 8) warning us about scammers.
As usual there is no mention that the government or police are doing anything to catch and charge those responsible.
It should not be very difficult for the legal system with the help of the banks to find where the money has gone.
Little wonder they are taking billions off us each year.
Last year I attended the funeral for two primary school brothers who were in my class in 2019 and 2020.
They, along with their mother and cousin, were killed in an act reported to be domestic violence related.
After leaving teaching at the end of 2020, the funeral was the first time I had anything to do with schools or students since quitting.
The funeral humbled me. Being a part of these boys short life. Realising the impact you have on your students. All positive aspects of education had been lost on me by a bureaucracy and administration focused on delivering educational performance outcomes.
After some consideration, I felt inspired to spend another few years back in the classroom.
Surprisingly, despite holding all the accreditation and training training, plus a shortage of teachers, the process to re-enter the workforce was prohibitive.
To be re-employed in a non-government school on a contract, (casual teaching no longer could meet cost-of-living requirements), I need to provide referees that validate my teaching within the 'past two years'.
I can't. I haven't taught. So right now, a class which I have been assigned to teach goes without a teacher.
I'm not particularly worried. My first engagement with education after many years simply reminds me exactly why I left. Australian schools are simply out of touch with the fact a casualised teaching workforce means teachers will transition into other forms of employment.
Sadly, the education bureaucrats make it difficult for teachers to return to the profession.
David Pope (Pope's View, February 6) summed up amusingly (it's really no laughing matter) the issue of Australian fuel efficiency standards.
Australia and Russia are the only advanced economies with no legislated standards.
The vehicle depicted by David Pope is an example, exaggerated by "comic licence", of the utes - or American pickup truck - that are becoming increasingly popular with tradies and others who need a quick-load-unload cargo vehicle.
These utes seem designed to have the largest-possible frontal area, and therefore the least-possible aerodynamic efficiency.
Many, if not most, also have monstrous fuel-guzzling V8 engines.
It's as if their designers' entire brief was to create vehicles with the worst-possible fuel-efficiency standards that it was possible to achieve.
The Albanese government's new vehicle efficiency standard isn't due to commence until 2025. It's already been more than 10 months in the making. The car industry has had plenty of time to prepare.
Given Australia's transport emissions are rising, and we sit with Russia as the only two developed countries without fuel efficiency standards, it is overdue.
Let's focus on the benefits: more lower-emissions vehicles options at lower prices, healthier air, less climate pollution, and significant savings at the petrol pump.
Fuel efficient vehicles are a clear winner for Australians.
Wonderful to hear that our federal government is finally setting some decent fuel efficiency standards for Australia. It's time we caught up with overseas standards, so we too can have cleaner air.
It has been a tough ask for Australia trying to reduce road emissions in the face of our current passion for bigger cars. Unfortunately, transport emissions have gone up by 22 per cent since 2005.
Hardly on track for zero by 2050. Astounding too, that more people die from air pollution than from car accidents in Australia.
The manufacturers have managed to reduce their average car emissions in other places quite successfully so why not here too?
Tom Hunt, Oak Flats
Do you have something to get off your chest?
Send your letters to the editor to letters@dailyadvertiser.com.au, or simply click here to submit your letter.
You can also leave your comments directly on articles published on our website, dailyadvertiser.com.au. Simply scroll to the bottom of the story and let us know your thoughts on the issues of the day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.