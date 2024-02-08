Bureaucracy stalls dangerous Wagga 'huge prang hotspot' intersection fix

A change in government regulations has put plans to resolve a dangerous Wagga intersection on hold for months.
Wagga City Council's Traffic Committee met on Thursday to vote on installing stop signs along Beckwith Street at the intersection with Kincaid Street, in an effort to improve safety for motorists and pedestrians.
The intersection of the two busy thoroughfares has been cause for concern for at least a decade as a site of frequent accidents and near misses.
Instigated by police, the proposal to replace the existing give way signs with stop signs was set to be voted on at Thursday's committee meeting.
However, a change in Roads and Maritime Service processes meant the decision had to be deferred.
"The RMS came back and said further work needs to be done because the regulations on stop signs have changed and council [now] has to provide information on plans before they can give it the go ahead," Councillor Richard Foley, who is a member of the traffic committee, said.
Cr Foley said the decision is now likely to take another two months before it returns before the committee, where it will hopefully be accepted.
"Within two months it will be resolved and we will be able to get on with it," he said.
Sportsmen's Club Hotel publican Joe Kirk welcomed the move to put stop signs at the "huge" prang hotspot.
"We see at least one crash a month," Mr Kirk said, noting that did not include close calls.
He said the current intersection with its give way signs is not working, with "people just going through the intersection anyway".
"I don't know if that's just down to pure stupidity or whether drivers just don't realise there is a give way sign," he said.
Regular Sporties patron Chris Rose agreed something needs to be done.
"At times there is a crash there up to once a fortnight," Mr Rose said.
He said it is the "most intersection in Wagga that I know about" and believes stop signs "probably should have been put in a couple of years ago".
However, Mr Rose expressed reserve that a stop sign would completely fix the problem.
"When I learned how to drive, I found the give way sign was the equivalent of a stop sign, you just didn't have to count to three," he said.
"You still treat both signs the same way. But people come in - I don't know where their mind is at - they are probably doing more than 50km/h at times and just sail through the intersection."
He said it is a regular occurrence to "see the remnants" of a crash on the corner.
"It's a pretty common occurrence. If I'm sitting here [at the pub] on a Saturday, I'll see two or three of [those drivers] and it's just a Hail Mary they don't hit someone," he said.
In other traffic news, the council has approved the request of a Forsyth Street business to install a mobility parking space on the southern side between the traffic lights connecting the Marketplace and Sturt Mall.
The plan will see two regular one-hour parallel car park spaces removed and replaced with the mobility space, which will have a two-hour time limit.
A council report noted the area out the front of the Marketplace experiences heavy traffic and that there is a pressing need for a designated mobility parking space at the location.
"It's now just a matter of playing the waiting game until council gets the regulatory authorities to finalise their side of the fence," Cr Foley said.
